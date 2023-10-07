Highlights Derby County aims for promotion from League One after a turbulent decade, including administration and relegation with a 21-point deduction.

Derby County will be hoping to push for promotion from League One this season.

It has been a turbulent decade for the Rams, with the club reaching the Championship play-off final in 2014 and 2019 before going into administration and being relegated to the third tier with a 21-point deduction in 2021.

Stability has returned to Pride Park following David Clowes' takeover of the club last summer, and with three-time League One promotion winner Paul Warne at the helm, Derby will be looking to secure their Championship return in the year ahead after dropping out of the top six on the final day of last season.

As the current squad aim to write their names into the club's history, we looked back and ranked the Rams' seven biggest club legends.

7 Stefano Eranio

After spells with Genoa and AC Milan in his native Italy, Eranio made the move to Derby in May 1997.

The winger would go on to become a firm favourite among Rams supporters, scoring 10 goals in 108 appearances for the club, including netting the first goal at the newly-built Pride Park.

Jim Smith convinced Eranio not to retire at the end of the 2000-01 season, but he departed when Smith resigned in October 2001, and he retired in 2003 after a stint with Pro Sesto.

6 Alan Hinton

Hinton joined Derby from local rivals Nottingham Forest in September 1967.

The winger played a key role in the most successful period in the club's history, helping the Rams to promotion from the Second Division in 1969 before being part of the squad that won the First Division title in 1972 and 1975.

Hinton scored 63 goals in 253 appearances for the club before his departure in 1975.

5 Dave Mackay

After a hugely successful stint at Tottenham Hotspur, Mackay arrived at Pride Park in 1968.

Mackay won promotion from the Second Division in his first season at the club, and he was named FWA Footballer of the Year, along with Manchester City's Tony Book.

He departed Derby as a player in 1971, but he returned as a manager in October 1973, guiding the Rams to the First Division title in 1975.

4 Roy McFarland

McFarland joined Derby from Tranmere Rovers in 1967, and he went on to score 44 goals in 434 appearances for the club.

The defender played a crucial role in the club's Second and First Division success before his departure to Bradford City in 1981, while he also received international recognition, making 28 appearances for England.

McFarland returned to Pride Park as assistant manager to Arthur Cox before taking over as manager following Cox's resignation in 1993, but after missing out on the Division One play-offs in 1995, he made the move to Bolton Wanderers.

The 75-year-old was appointed to the Derby board of directions in May 2017.

3 Colin Todd

Todd arrived at Pride Park from Sunderland in February 1971.

The defender won the First Division title in his first year at the club, and he was named PFA Players' Player of the Year after winning his second title with the Rams in 1975.

Todd departed for Everton in 1978, but he returned as assistant to Jim Smith in November 2000 before being promoted to the top job when Smith resigned in October 2001.

However, the 74-year-old was sacked after just three months in charge.

2 Kevin Hector

Hector joined Derby from Bradford Park Avenue in 1966.

The striker spent 12 years with the Rams, playing a key role in their Second and First Division success, as well as helping the club reach the semi-finals of the European Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup before departing for Vancouver Whitecaps in 1978.

He returned to Derby in 1980, spending the next two years at Pride Park, and he made a record 589 appearances during his time at the club.

1 Steve Bloomer

Bloomer enjoyed two spells with Derby, scoring 332 goals in 525 appearances in total for the club.

The striker helped the Rams to a second-place finish in the First Division in the 1895–96 season and the Second Division title in the 1911-12 campaign, as well as playing on the losing side in four FA Cup semi-finals and three FA Cup finals in 1898, 1899 and 1903.

A song named after Bloomer called "Steve Bloomer's Watching'" has been the official Derby club anthem since 1997 and is played at every home game, while there is also a bust of him at Pride Park.