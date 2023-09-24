Over the years, a number of different individuals have stepped into the role of Derby County manager.

Some of those, such as Jim Smith, Billy Davies, Stuart McMillan and of course, the legendary Brian Clough, have delivered success of varying but nonetheless welcome degrees of success for the Rams.

However, there are other appointments, that have simply not worked out for Derby County when it comes to certain managers.

Today, it is the latter we are focusing one, by giving you a run down of the six managers with the lowest win percentage from their time in charge of the Rams, with the one condition being that they have taken charge of at least ten games, in order to provide a fair assessment.

So why not take a look at those who make up that list right here, and see if there are any entrants here, that you might not have expected?!

6 Paul Jewell

Jewell took over Derby in arguably one of their most difficult periods, as he arrived at Pride Park in late November 2007.

That was of course, midway through the Rams' infamous 11-point Premier League season, with Jewell unable to turn things around as the club were relegated from the top-flight of English football, failing to win a single game under him that campaign.

Although he did pick up some victories at the start of the following season, Jewell was sacked as Derby manager in December 2008 with the club 18th in the Championship table, having won a total of 13 of his 58 games in charge, a win percentage of 22.41%.

5 Nigel Pearson

Pearson was appointed Derby manager in May 2016, a year after his previous job with Leicester had come to an end.

His time with the Rams did not go at all well, and included a suspension after a row with then-owner Mel Morris, reportedly due to Morris using drones to observe Pearson's training sessions.

On the pitch, Pearson was sacked in September 2016, just months after his arrival, with the club 20th in the Championship, having won just three of his 14 games in charge, a win percentage of 21.43%.

4 Phil Brown

Brown took on his first senior managerial role in June 2005, when he was appointed as Derby County boss.

However, that was not an appointment that would work out for anyone involved, with Brown being sacked by January 2006, leaving the Rams 19th in the Championship table.

In total, he would win just seven of his 33 games in charge of the club, which gives him a win percentage at Pride Park, of just 21.21%.

3 Colin Murphy

Having previously been a coach with the club, Murphy was another one who took his first step in his managerial senior career with Derby County.

That came when he was handed the reigns in November 1976, when he replaced the man he had previously worked alongside, Dave Mackay.

However, things did not work out for Murphy while in charge of the Rams. He was sacked by September 1977, after just seven wins in 35 games, an overall win percentage of exactly 20%.

2 Jack Barker

Having previously spent 11 years playing for the club between 1928 and 1939, Barker returned to the club as manager in November 1953.

He remained in the role until April 1955, but a loss of key players saw the Rams start to struggle, and they were relegated to the third-tier for the first time in their history at the end of that 1954/55 season.

In total, Barker left the club having won 12 of his 64 games as manager, a win percentage of just 18.75%.

1 John Newman

Newman took charge of Derby in January 1982, and guided them to a 16th place finish in the second-tier by the end of the 1981/82 season.

However, the former defender struggled to build on that at the start of the following campaign, and he was in early November 1982.

In total, Newman managed to win just six of his 32 games in charge of Derby County, a win percentage of only 17.14%, the lowest of any permanent manager of the club.