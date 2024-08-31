Key Takeaways Derby County boasts impressive fan support, leading League One in average attendance last season at 27,278 per game.

Derby County have always been a well-supported club and have sold out Pride Park Stadium on numerous occasions in the last few years alone.

The Rams topped the average attendance charts last season in League One, averaging 27,278 fans per game as they won promotion back to the Championship, as per TransferMarkt.

League One Average Attendance 2023/24 (TransferMarkt) Club Attendance 1. Derby County 27,278 2. Bolton Wanderers 21,022 3. Portsmouth 18,953 4. Charlton Athletic 13,481 5. Reading 13,115 6. Barnsley 12,681

Now back in the second tier, these packed-out crowds show no signs of slowing, with 29,443 supporters making their way through the turnstiles in DE24 for the team's first home game of the 2024/25 season against Middlesbrough.

Among the raucous supporters was one extremely famous face, Niall Horan, with the former One Direction member cheering on his club from the East Stand as Paul Warne's side ran out 1–0 winners against a promotion hopeful.

However, he is not the only celebrity to follow the Rams, and FLW has taken a look at four other famous Derby fans, as well as the Irish singer.

Niall Horan

Perhaps the most well-known Ram, Horan, has followed the club since he was a child, regularly travelling across the Irish Sea to watch his team with his father.

The 30-year-old has often been spotted at Pride Park, as well as at away games, with Horan making the trip with nearly 7,000 other Derby supporters to MK Dons in November 2022.

Once part of One Direction, the solo star is currently on a world tour, after releasing his latest album "The Show" last year.

Horan has never shied away from his love of the Rams, and has been interviewed by Derby's in-house media multiple times, while he explained his love for the club in a 2019 interview with Patrice Evra for COPA90.

Jack O'Connell

Derby born and bred, 34-year-old Jack O'Connell has acted in over 20 films, including; Back to Black, Ferrari and Unbroken.

The actor has been infatuated with the Rams since he was young, and was taken to Derby's old home, The Baseball Ground, as a toddler by his dad.

His love for football growing up nearly landed him a place in the academy, however, it is as a film star where O'Connell has truly shone.

No longer living in Derbyshire, O'Connell is not spotted at games as regularly as he once was, but that has not stopped him from claiming that he'd rather live in Derby than Los Angeles in an interview with the BBC.

George Clooney

George Clooney, 63, was introduced to Derby by his good friend Jack O'Connell, and has followed the Rams from afar since.

Although not an out-and-out supporter, the star of Ocean's Eleven joined his fellow actor at Wembley for the 2014 Championship Play-Off Final against QPR.

In an interview with Derbyshire Life in 2022, Clooney said: "I watched a few games on TV and gradually I began to understand soccer better and began to look out for Derby County's games and results. I have been watching ever since."

Nicholas Burns

Another actor, and another Rams supporter, Nicholas Burns played Michael Weedon in Benidorm but has always been a fan of Derby.

He also grew up in the city, and visits regularly at both home and away games.

After growing up watching the likes of Phil Gee and Rob Hindmarch, Burns is now taking his own sons to watch the club he adores.

Robert Lindsay

A fabled voice in Derby history, My Family actor Robert Lindsay, 74, is one of the most instantly recognisable supporters of the club.

Born in nearby Ilkeston, Lindsay provided the vocals to the club's anthem "Steve Bloomer's Watching" in 1997.

Living in London has had its impact on how much the 74-year-old can visit Pride Park, but he has been at both of the Rams' most recent trips to Wembley.