Derby County will be looking to deliver a positive response to the disappointment of missing out on a place in the play-offs when they make their return to competitive action later this year.

The Rams suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, which allowed Peterborough United to overtake them in the League One standings as Darren Ferguson's side defeated Barnsley.

Derby boss Paul Warne's attention will soon switch to drafting in some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment, Warne could potentially guide the Rams to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Derby County's 5 most expensive signings

Since the turn of the century, Derby have occasionally opted to splash the cash in the quest for success.

Here, we have decided to take a look at where the Rams' five most expensive signings are now.

5) Martyn Waghorn - Huddersfield Town (on loan from Coventry City)

Martyn Waghorn joined Derby County for a fee that could have risen to £5m, according to Sky Sports.

The forward went on to score 30 goals in 123 appearances for the Rams, including a vital brace against the Owls in May 2021 which spared them from relegation to League One.

Waghorn was loaned out by Coventry City to Huddersfield Town earlier this year and went on to feature on 13 occasions for the Terriers during the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign.

4) Tom Ince - Reading

According to the Mirror, Derby paid £4.5m to secure the services of Tom Ince from Hull City.

The winger managed to provide a respectable total of 55 direct goal contributions in the 114 games that he featured in for the Rams.

Ince joined Reading on a permanent deal last year and represented the club on 39 occasions in all competitions in the most recent term.

The 31-year-old is currently on course to face Derby later this year as the Royals suffered relegation to League One earlier this month.

3) Bradley Johnson - Milton Keynes Dons

Bradley Johnson was signed by Derby for a fee of £6m, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder established himself as a key member of the Rams' squad during his time at Pride Park as he clocked up 140 appearances for the club.

Johnson joined Milton Keynes Dons last year, and went on to feature on 45 occasions for the club during the 2022/23 campaign as they suffered relegation to League Two on the final day of the season.

2) Krystian Bielik - on loan at Birmingham City

According to Sky Sports, Derby paid an initial £7.5m to Arsenal to seal a deal for Krystian Bielik in 2019.

Bielik was loaned out by the Rams to Birmingham City following their relegation to League One.

During this particular temporary stint, which is set to draw to a close at the end of May, the midfielder has made 35 appearances for the Blues in the Championship.

1) Matej Vydra - Viktoria Plzen

According to the BBC, Derby paid a record fee of 'about' £8m to secure the services of Matej Vydra from Watford in 2016.

Vydra went on to produce a host of impressive performances for the Rams as he scored 27 goals and provided five assists in 80 appearances.

The striker currently plays for Viktoria Plzen.

Since sealing a switch to the Czech outfit earlier this year, Vydra has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in 12 games.