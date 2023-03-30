The 2022/23 season could yet have an exciting conclusion for Derby County.

The Rams have stumbled a little in their promotion push recently but they remain in the play-off places and in Paul Warne, they've certainly got a manager that knows how to get out of League One.

Even if they don't make it to the Championship this season, supporters will likely just be happy to be in such a positive position after the worries of the last few years.

The hope is that Derby can secure a top six finish and if they do, there may well be a few famous faces at Pride Park in the play-offs.

There are quite a few celebrities that follow the League One club but today, we've highlighted the four most famous Rams fans - in no particular order...

4 Niall Horan

Whether or not you were a fan of One Direction, there can be no denying Niall Horan's worldwide fame.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the X-Factor boyband before carving out a solo career after they split.

Horan is a vocal supporter of the Rams and can regularly be seen posting about them on social media. He's no stranger to Pride Park either and has even got involved with the club's kit reveals in the past.

3 Jack O'Connell

British actor Jack O'Connell has been seen at Pride Park this season, attending the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion, and is a local boy.

Born in Alvaston, the 32-year-old made his breakthrough as Cook in Channel 4 series Skins but has had a number of Hollywood roles as well.

2 Robert Lindsay

The second British actor on our list that loves Derby, Robert Lindsay is best known for his role in the sitcom My Family.

Lindsay has had a long and successful career in film and on screen but his actions in support of the East Midlands club need to be appreciated as well.

He recorded the version of 'Steve Bloomer's Watchin' that is played before every game at Pride Park and spoke out in support of the club during their financial struggles in recent years.

1 Graham Coxon

Derby can also lay claim to Blur guitarist Graham Coxon.

Before he was part of the Brit-Pop movement, Coxon is thought to have become a Rams fan when he lived at his grandfather's house in Spondon, which is not far too from Pride Park.