Derby County have been through the mill in recent years.

Going into administration back in 2021, they probably weren't far off being liquidated after previous preferred bidder Chris Kirchner failed to complete a takeover of the club.

However, David Clowes ended up saving the day and he's the man currently at the helm at Pride Park.

After dropping into League One, something they didn't deserve after nearly accumulating enough points to survive despite being deducted 21 points in total during the 2021/22 season, they will now be hoping to get themselves back to the Championship as quickly as possible.

However, many supporters will just be glad that the club is still in existence after the crisis it previously faced and that includes their celebrity supporters.

We have listed four of the most famous faces who are fans of the East Midlands side in no particular order.

Niall Horan

Horan first rose to fame when he went on the X Factor, with One Direction forming during their time on the show.

They may not have won the series - but they are probably one of the most successful bands to have appeared on the X Factor along with Little Mix - and Horan was an integral part of the band.

He has gone solo since then, singing a number of songs including 'Slow Hands'.

The 30-year-old is always likely to have a busy schedule considering how famous he is, but he has still had time to watch the Rams on occasion and he was even interviewed by the club's media team earlier this year.

Considering he was born in Ireland, it may come as a surprise to some that he supports Derby but he explained why in an interview with Patrice Evra for COPA90, saying that his father used to take him to some of the Rams' games when he was younger.

Jack O'Connell

Considering he was born locally, it's perhaps no surprise that O'Connell is a known follower of the Rams.

The 33-year-old has starred in a number of films and TV shows, including Skins and The Bill.

He has won a number of accolades during his career including a BAFTA Award and will be hoping his team can get their hands on the third-tier trophy at the end of the campaign.

Robert Lindsay

Lindsay is another man who was born close by in Ilkeston - and is perhaps best known for appearing as Ben Harper in My Family.

The 73-year-old was a hilarious figure in that BBC show, working as a dentist which was probably more relaxing than spending time at home with his wife Susan and his children!

He has appeared in many other films and TV shows including Citizen Smith.

Geoff Hoon

Labour may have lost the 1992 general election to John Major, but that was the year Hoon first won his seat and five years later, Tony Blair would go on to lead the party to a landslide win.

And Hoon became an important part of both the Blair and Gordon Brown governments, taking up the roles of Defence Secretary, the Leader of the House of Commons, Chief Whip and Transport Secretary.

He was also formerly a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), but is probably best known for his work whilst he was in the House of Commons.

The 69-year-old opted not to stand in the 2010 election and that was a good decision in hindsight, with Labour succumbing to a defeat to the Tories that year as David Cameron took office.

Hoon is reported to be a Derby supporter.