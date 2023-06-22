It is finally here - fixture release day - the day that clubs across the EFL find out their schedules for the 2023/24 campaign, and most importantly, who they will face on that opening weekend in early August.

After missing out on the play-offs on the final day last season, Derby County will once again be playing their football in League One this campaign.

With Paul Warne in charge from the get go, though, the hope at Pride Park will be that the club can kick on and improve upon their seventh place finish achieved last season.

There are bound to be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the coming days, weeks and months, but for now, let's focus on those all important fixtures!

Derby County's 2022/23 fixtures

What is Derby County's first fixture of the season?

Derby County kick off the campaign with what could be considered a tricky tie, facing recently relegated Championship side Wigan Athletic on the opening weekend.

The match is set to take place at Pride Park on Saturday August 5th, though, meaning the club open the season at home for the fourth consecutive season.

The Rams' first away fixture of the season comes against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 12th August.

What fixture do Derby County play on Boxing Day?

A busy and exciting time for any football fan, festive football fixtures are always ones to look out for when eyeing up a fixture list.

On Boxing Day, Derby County are scheduled to take on Wigan Athletic away at the DW Stadium in what is a reverse of the club's opening day fixture.

Elsewhere over the Christmas period, Derby take on Oxford United away on Friday 29th December, before a home clash against Peterborough takes place on New Year's Day.

Who is Derby County's last match of the season against?

Of course, come the end of the season, Derby will be hoping they've either achieved success or are still able to do so.

As such, who the club play last could be crucial.

This time around, an away trip to Carlisle is on the agenda for the final day, set to take place on Saturday 27th April.

Derby will open their campaign at Pride Park.

The club's last home match is set to take place against Cambridge United on Saturday 20th April.

When does the League One season start?

With the fixtures now released, supporters across the country, including those at Pride Park, can start to get excited for the season ahead.

As touched upon above, Derby County's League One campaign is set to get underway on Saturday 6th August.