Derby County’s 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

Derby County faced a tough season this year which was blighted by off the pitch matters.

Starting the season on a -21 point deduction, the Rams did well to get themselves to a 34 point finish but in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the Championship and they were relegated to League One finishing in 23rd place.

Their future looks more uncertain than ever as it stands. Although a Chris Kirchner takeover looked as though it was going to go through, the American businessman pulled out at the final hurdle putting Derby back to square one.

The club will continue to push for a potential takeover to save their club and there does seem to be options but as it stands, players are departing and there is no guarantee for next season.

That being said, with fixtures for the Rams released today, there is something to look towards and aim for and the County fans will be hoping they will be in a place to compete by then.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Derby County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Richard Keogh? Blackpool Luton Town Peterborough United Sunderland

Derby will start their time in League One at Pride Park hosting Oxford United who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season.

Their season will finish with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday which could be an exciting fixture with both teams aiming to be at the top end of the table.