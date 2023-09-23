Highlights Derby County has not produced many exciting wide talents over the years, according to fan pundit Shaun Woodward.

Derby County haven't had generations of exciting wide talent come through the club over the years.

That's according to our FLW Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward.

When you think about the Rams, as a club, they are one of the biggest clubs that are currently outside the Premier League. But wingers haven't been what has brought them success over the years, according to Woodward.

Nevertheless, we asked him to curate a list of the 12 greatest Derby wingers of all time.

"This wasn't the easiest thing I’ve done as during my time as a fan, we haven’t been blessed with too many wide men," said the FLW Derby County fan pundit.

"I’m sure this will cause some debate as I am likely to have missed a few from other rams eras, but this is my top 12..."

12 Marco Reich

The German was only with the club for a year and a half from January 2004 to the end of the next season, but Woodward thinks that he had a great impact.

In that 04/05 season, the club finished fourth in the Championship, with Reich providing many assists and important goals. Over the course of his Derby career, he contributed a combined 12 goals and assists.

He's described as a player who caught the eye.

11 Mark Pembridge

The Welshman was a good omen for the club. He represented Derby twice at Wembley during his three years with the club. One of those occasions was against rivals Leicester City in the 1994 First Division play-off final.

In 138 games for the club, he scored 37 times - working out at a goal every four games, roughly.

10 Harry Wilson

Like the first man on this list, Wilson's time with Derby wasn't a long one - a year-long loan was the extent of his tenure. But what a tenure it was.

Under Frank Lampard, Derby were the exciting, high-flying, young team of the Championship. The squad also included former Chelsea youngsters like Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

In that 2018/19 season where, again, they lost in the play-off final at Wembley, Wilson was the club's leading scorer with 18 goals, 15 of which were in the league, and THAT goal against Manchester United, as Woodward put it.

9 Jamie Reid

Reid was described by our Derby County fan pundit as a real fan favourite. One of the big reasons for that status could be put down to a particular goal that he scored against Nottingham Forest.

Forest had a player down injured and wanted the ball to be kicked out of play so that he could receive some treatment. But Reid ignored this chance to be a non-partisan sportsman and went and scored instead. That's something that will indoctrinate you with the fans quickly.

This was just one great moment from his five-year stay with the club.

8 Johnny Russell

This tricky winger had bags of ability, and could be unplayable at times, but he didn't always show it. A goal every six games didn't truly reflect his potential, according to Woodward.

But, like Ward, he worked his socks off for the club. Our fan pundit said: "He was another fan favourite that we appreciated more when he left."

7 Tom Ince

Our Rams fan pundit admitted that Ince's position on this list may not go down too well with other fans because of his seeming lack of care and effort at times.

But his effectiveness when he was on the pitch, and he was firing, was unmatched. He reached double-digit goals in all of his three seasons with Derby. Those goals came at a rate of one every three games. Any player who's going to find the back of the net that regularly deserves praise.

He's one that probably split opinion during his time at Pride Park, but he's a proper talent, and he often showed it for the Rams.

6 Nigel Callaghan

The winger, who was actually born in Singapore, played off the right-hand side for Derby in their promotion winning season of 1986/87.

He was also a key figure in the side that made a surprise push for the First Division title, in the 88/89 campaign.

He bagged 10 goals in 76 appearances for the club.

5 Paul Simpson

'Simmo' as he is known was never the most physically imposing player on the pitch, but he was very effective.

Half a decade was how long he spent, as a player, at Derby. In that time he managed to score 48 goals - almost 10 goals per season.

He went on to have an impressive managerial career as well, guiding England under-20s to World Cup glory in 2017.

4 Sammy Crooks

What a career this man had with the Rams. He played for the club for almost 20 years.

Even back in pre World War II times that is a staggering commitment to one club.

He represented the club either side of the most recent World War, and scored 100 goals in over 400 appearances.

In his final year with the club (1946) he missed out on the FA Cup final due to an injury. It was a big blow for the club as he'd scored in all the rounds leading up to the final. Thankfully they went on to win the final.

3 Gary Micklewright

Micklewright featured in almost 300 matches for Derby. Over his eight years with the club he scored 40 goals; the majority of his career was spent at Pride Park.

Woodward said: "By all accounts he played like his life depended on it every game, giving his absolute all to the club."

2 Ted McMinn

Woodward said that the choice between "The Tin Man" and the man who takes the top spot on this list was very close, and that, rightly, many County fans will have McMinn at the top of their all-time club wingers list.

He was a true fan favourite and was one of the shining lights of a squad that finished fifth. The efforts of the Scotsman and his teammates would've usually seen them qualify for a European competition. But this didn't happen due to the ban on English clubs playing in European competitions because of the Heysel Stadium Disaster in 1985.

This ban would be lifted one year after they were supposed to be playing in these competitions. Had it not have been for the ban, McMinn would've got to some away days on the continent with Derby.

1 Alan Hinton

Our FLW Derby County fan pundit just about gave the edge to Hinton as the best winger to ever play for the club. Over eight years, he scored 63 times in just over 250 appearances in his iconic white boots.

Those who witnessed him in his pomp describe him as not only the best wingers, but one of the best players to ever represent the Rams. He was part of the Second Division championship winning team, and then he won two First Division titles with the club.

A true legend of the club and regarded, by Shaun Woodward, as the best winger to ever play for Derby County.