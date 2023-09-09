Highlights The article discusses the top strikers in the history of Derby County, as chosen by a fan pundit. Steve Bloomer is ranked as the greatest ever striker for the club, having scored 240 league goals during his career.

Other notable strikers on the list include Kevin Hector, who scored nearly 150 league goals for Derby, and Jackie Stamps, who scored a brace in the club's only FA Cup victory.

The fan pundit also mentions Bobby Davison, who despite being only 5 ft 8, was considered a hard man and a deadly finisher in the 80s.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When it comes to a matchday, be it home or away, there is nothing better than celebrating your team putting the ball in the back of the opposition's net.

Perhaps this is why strikers are so adored, and often come with a premium price tag as ultimately, without goals, you can't win matches.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward for his thoughts on the greatest strikers to ever play for the club.

We must stress this is Shaun's opinion and not our own, with our fan pundit having selected this entire 1-12.

Let's get into it!

12 Paulo Wanchope

Kicking off this list and in at number 12 is former Derby County striker Paulo Wanchope.

Although he didn't end up remaining at the club for too long, only going on to make 76 appearances, during those matches, he scored 25 club goals, 23 of which came in the Premier League.

When he left Derby, Wanchope went on to play for the likes of West Ham and Man City, as well as a host of clubs abroad.

11 Charlie George

Despite having played most of his career at Arsenal, our fan pundit elected for Charlie George at number 11 on this list.

George did make 106 league appearances for the Rams, scoring 34 league goals in his first spell at the club.

Elsewhere, he was also an important player for the club, netting in some big European games, our fan pundit informs us.

George would return to Derby late on his career but did not remain for long the second time around.

10 Dean Saunders

In at number 10 on this list according to our Derby County fan piundit is Welshman Dean Saunders.

Saunders joined Derby in 1998 and would remain at the club until 1991 and was one of the most feared strikers around at that point in time.

For the Rams, Saunders made over a century of league appearances, and scored 42 goals in those matches, meaning he had a very good goal return before moving on to Liverpool.

9 Dean Sturridge

Up next on the list is Dean Sturridge, who, according to our fan pundit, had pace, power, and was a deadly finisher.

Despite nearly leaving the club for Torquay, Sturridge would stay at Derby for 10 years after coming through the youth ranks at the club.

During his career with the Rams, Sturridge would go on to net 53 league goals.

8 Marco Gabbiadini

In at number eight on this list is Marco Gabbiadini, whom our fan pundit believes could be a controversial pick.

However, he is our fan pundit's favourite player from when he was younger, and therefore, that, combined with his excellent finishing, have got him on this list.

In fairness to Gabbiadini, he did net a tidy 50 league goals for the Rams during his career with the club.

7 Sammy Crooks

In at number seven on this greatest ever Derby County strikers list put together by our Rams fan pundit is Sammy Crooks.

Crooks played for the club between 1927 and 1946, and our fan pundit informs us that he was so highly rated that the club's young player of the year award is named after him.

Making over 400 league appearances for the club, and scoring over 100 league goals, Crooks rightfully takes a place on this list.

Interestingly, Crooks also earned 26 England caps during the 1930's.

6 Bobby Davison

Next up on the list is Bobby Davison, whom we are reliably informed did not let his lack of height hold him back.

Our fan pundit explains that he was just 5 ft 8, but despite that, he called. him a 'hard man' and a deadly finisher in the 80's.

Davison played over 200 league games for the Rams in the 1980's, scoring 83 goals in his first spell at the club.

The South Shields born forward would also score eight goals in ten league games on a loan spell at the club in 1991.

5 Alan Durban

Up next and finally into the top five on the list, Alan Durban gets the nod from our fan pundit.

Having started his career at Cardiff, Durban moved to Derby in 1963 and remained for ten years, playing during one of the club's most successful periods.

During his time at the club, he made just shy of 350 league appearances, scoring 93 league goals during those matches.

4 Jack Bowers

In as Derby County's fourth greatest striker ever is Jack Bowers, according to our fan pndit.

Our fan pundit explains that Bowers netted 30 plus goals three times for the Rams, scoring a total of over 160 goals for the club despite making just over 200 league appearances for the club.

The former Rams forward also earned himself three England caps between 1933 and 1934.

3 Jackie Stamps

Into the top three now and this is where it gets really tricky for our fan pundit.

Jackie Stamps gets the nod here having played for the club between 1939 and 1953.

Of course, some of those years were spent at war, and our fan pundit informs us that Stamps was told he wouldn't play football again after being injured during WW2.

Stamps' finest moment surely came in 1946, scoring a brace as the Rams ran out 4-1 winners over Charlton Athletic to win their only ever FA Cup.

2 Kevin Hector

In at number two on this list, comes King Kev, Kevin Hector.

Our fan pundit wasn't around to see the majority of Hector's 486 league appearances for Derby, but he freely admits that he could be number one, with many considering him the greatest Rams player ever.

To our fan pundit's distaste, Hector was only capped twice by England. Given he scored nearly 150 league goals for Derby between 1966 and 1978, that tally should have been more.

1 Steve Bloomer

Last but certainly not least, and the greatest ever striker to play for Derby County according to FLW's Rams fan pundit is Steve Bloomer.

As our fan pundit points out, he has a statue at the stadoum and a song played pre-match at Pride Park.

Although he played his football in the 1890's and early 1900's, Bloomer was a true superstar of his day, scoring 240 league goals in 376 league appearances for the Rams.

Bloomer also boasted a very impressive goal record for England, with 28 international goals in just 23 international appearances.

When his playing days were over, Bloomer would also return to Derby to manage the team for a brief period between 1920 and 1922.