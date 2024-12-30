Paul Warne has revealed that David Ozoh is closing in on a return to Derby County first-team action, with the second week of January the target set for the 19-year-old.

The Crystal Palace loanee has been out injured since September, after he was forced off the pitch against Cardiff City in a 1-0 win with a hamstring issue. He suffered a setback ahead of his scheduled return date, and has been dealing with a calf problem since.

Warne also disclosed that if Ozoh was not going to be back until February, then there was the chance that his loan would be cancelled, and he would be sent back to Selhurst Park to see out the season, as per BBC Radio Derby's Dominic Dietrich.

Ozoh set to return in January

Derby are set to see their talented loanee return to the fold in the coming weeks, with this the first time that a date has been noted by Warne.

The 51-year-old spoke to BBC Radio Derby following his side's defeat to Leeds on Sunday about Ozoh, providing an update that will bring a level of relief for Rams fans.

He said: "He's doing okay. It's just took a lot longer than we first anticipated. It's disappointing for him, he's heartbroken really, because he started the season so well, and it was a real good opportunity for him to anchor a career.

"A lot of people were speaking highly of him. But I also don't want to turn him into Michel Platini because he's been out of the team for ages. I'm led to believe that he'll be back maybe in the second week of January, which will be positive if that is the case.

"In the same way with Cash, when Cash comes back it'll be two weeks on the grass, two weeks with the squad, so Cash is a way off. So, hopefully with David, I'll see him running up and down on the side of the pitch really soon, and hopefully that's the case in the next 14 days."

When asked whether there is any worry about him returning to Crystal Palace, he continued to say: "There is a fear, because all parties have to agree. But, if David isn't going to be fit till mid-February, then there's obviously a decision that has to be made.

"But, that doesn't look like that's the case, and we haven't considered it. It's been murmured, because we're all human beings, but I don't think that's something that we want to do, and I don't think it's something that the player wants to do."

Ozoh will feel like a new signing on his return

Despite playing just five games for the club in the Championship, it can be said that the teenager has been missed incredibly in the heart of the team. His physicality and all-round presence is difficult to match, and next to Adams, they form a formidable pair.

Derby played some of their best football this season with Ozoh in the middle of the park next to Ebou Adams, and they have been forced to adapt without him. Fitness issues for Ben Osborn and Liam Thompson have seen Marcus Harness play alongside Adams and Kenzo Goudmijn in a makeshift three.

The East Midlands side have improved greatly over the course of the last month, and Ozoh will only add to that. His quality on the ball is undeniable, and he has intelligence that is way beyond his years.

David Ozoh's Derby County Stats 2024/25 (As Per FotMob) Appearances 5 Minutes Played 392 Goals (Assists) 1 (0) xG 0.14 Shots (On Target) 3 (2) Pass Accuracy 94.1% Dribble Success 75% Tackle Success 57.9% Duel Success 64.8% Aerial Duel Success 100% *Stats correct as of 30/12/2024

Derby need reinforcements, and they will bring some in throughout January, but the boost of the defensive midfielder will feel like a new signing, and fans will be extremely pleased to see him in black-and-white once again.