Derby County youngster sends passionate message ahead of Barnsley test

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has issued his teammates a target to get back-to-back wins on Thursday evening when they meet Barnsley.

The 19-year-old talent played from the start in the Rams win over Charlton Athletic on Monday evening and impressed. An early goal from Jason Knight saw Phillip Cocu’s side take the lead, before Kristian Bielik was sent off before the half hour mark.

The man disadvantage did not matter too much though for the home side as they scored a second with just over ten minutes remaining when the impressive Knight bagged another.

Three points moved Derby away from the bottom four sides in the Championship table and a win against Barnsley on Thursday evening could further move them up the standings.

Speaking to RamsTV, Bird said: “Monday was a massive win for us and all the lads dug in and in the end I think we deserved the three points.

“Everyone was buzzing afterwards and we were all delighted, but we know we need to back it up on Thursday now against Barnsley. It’s another home game and hopefully we can get another three points in that one too.”

“It’s another big match and we need to recover right and try to get ourselves on a good run.”

Monday’s game against Charlton was Bird’s first league start since March and he impressed setting up Knight for his second goal.

The academy graduate will be hoping he remains in the starting eleven for Thursday’s game at Pride Park.

The Verdict

Strong words from one of Derby’s younger players but the correct ones, and it is a must that the Rams go on and beat Barnsley.

Phillip Cocu’s side have been a far cry from the play-off finalists they were last term, but if they start to pick up consistent form, then who knows – this league is extremely unpredictable and we’ve seen teams come from nowhere to reach the top six.

Derby are not a side who should be sat in the bottom half of the Championship table, and January is going to be an important month to see exactly how good they are going to be.

