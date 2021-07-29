Derby County would be wise to keep hold of this player after recent transfer update: Opinion

Derby County have been through a whirlwind of a summer already and we are still over a week away from the season kicking off.

Controversy on and off the pitch is around every corner at Pride Park and it has made for a baptism of fire of sorts for Wayne Rooney’s first full season in charge.

The issues that have been encountered over the subject of bringing new players into the club would have been enough for the more experienced managers to throw in the towel, let alone someone as unproven as Rooney.

Despite only having a thread bare squad at present to choose from, the Rams have been entertaining offers for certain players in a bid to bring in some much needed funds.

Bobby Duncan is one of those individuals, with the young striker looking to seal a move to Danish side Vejle Boldklub this summer.

It appeared for all the world that the former Liverpool and Manchester City youngster was set to end his one year stay at Pride Park, however a report by The Athletic this morning has stated that the proposed move to the continent for the 20-year-old has broken down.

This could well be a blessing in disguise for Derby as it means they are able to potentially reintegrate the youngster into their plans as they desperately scramble to get players in the building.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Derby County played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Liberty Stadium L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-2

Duncan is still very much unproven in the English game after swapping Fiorentina for the Rams and has only made one senior appearance for the club so far.

Keeping him at the club for the time being makes sense for many reasons, with the main one being that Colin Kazim-Richards is the only other recognised striker within their ranks at present.

In addition to this, the 20-year-old has a point to prove and certainly has the talent to potentially make the grade at first team level if Rooney hands him a stay of execution.

The club understandably wanted to get him off the wage bill but at the same time is it really worth losing yet another player when they still haven’t brought any in? Probably not, in the long run.

It remains to be seen if Duncan will be involved for Derby this season or not, whilst there is still a possibility that the club will offer him out to other sides, but for now they would be wise to keep him with them.

The Rams need all the players they can get right now and until they are in a position to bring in replacements, no players should be allowed to leave Pride Park, as allowing that to happen could lead to their situation worsening.