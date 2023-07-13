Derby County will have lofty expectations heading into the new League One campaign.

The Rams suffered play-off heartbreak by missing out completely last season, and there is no doubt that coming into the 2023/24 season, Paul Warne will want to make a statement of intent.

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday moving into the Championship means the door is open for a side to take the league by storm, and Derby will be one of the sides who know they are capable of doing just that.

The Rams are not able to call upon the services of David McGoldrick anymore, and even though Conor Washington has come through the door, it is likely Warne is going to want more firepower this summer.

One player they have been linked with is, surprisingly, ex-Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

What is the latest on Billy Sharp’s future?

The 37-year-old finds himself without a club this summer after he left Sheffield United last month following the expiration of his contract.

Sharp’s eight-year stay at the club has ended, with him playing 377 times, scoring 129 goals, and assisting 44 in his various spells.

As expected, Sharp has gained potential suitors, with Coventry City, Hill City, Rotherham United and Derby County all reportedly keen on the forward.

However, it has now come to light that the Sky Blues are not in the race to sign the experienced striker this summer.

That has now left the door open for the three other sides.

Why would Derby County be the best destination for Billy Sharp?

Of course, Derby’s interest in the 37-year-old comes with a lot of doubt, considering the history between the club and player. Sharp played for the club’s arch rivals, Nottingham Forest, and through the years has had previous bust-ups involving Derby's supporters that have garnered a lot of headlines.

However, if that can be put to one side and some peace can be made, the Rams have an opportunity to sign a player who could be crucial for them in League One.

Sharp is no stranger to League One: the forward has played over 150 times in the competition and has bagged 104 goals.

The last time Sharp played in League One was the 2016/17 season, when the forward scored 30 goals in 46 league games. He averaged 0.70 goals per 90 minutes that he played in that League One campaign, with the previous season's number reading 0.50, as he scored 21 goals.

Of course, Sharp isn’t as prolific as he once was, but maybe dropping into League One will see him rediscover that scoring instinct, as shown by McGoldrick.

McGoldrick joined Derby after a poor run and was one of the best players in the league last time out. There is no reason why Sharp wouldn’t do the same - he is a natural finisher, and in this Derby team under a manager like Warne, he could really flourish once again.

Among all the teams that are interested, you would have to say he has more chance of playing on a regular basis at Derby than he does elsewhere in the Championship, as he would be in a lower division and Derby are in desperate need of attackers.

Sharp may not have long left in him playing at this level, but he could make a real difference to Derby in getting promoted or not, like he did at Sheffield United when they were in League One.

For this deal to happen, a lot has to fall into place, particularly from a relationship point of view, but among the interested clubs so far, Derby may be his best bet. If Sharp were to arrive and help the Rams get promoted, history might just be forgotten.