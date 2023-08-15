Highlights Derby County is interested in signing Sam Cosgrove, a forward currently playing for Birmingham City and has attracted attention with his performances on loan at Plymouth.

Derby County may be the best destination for Cosgrove as they are in need of another striker and have a manager, Paul Warne, who values a talismanic figure at the top end of the pitch.

Cosgrove's all-round game, including his presence in the box and ability to create chances, makes him a useful addition to Derby County's attacking options, despite not being the most prolific goal-scorer.

It’s been a very mixed start to the season for League One side Derby County.

The Rams got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic before, three days later, getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Blackpool.

However, Paul Warne’s side responded and claimed all three points with a 3-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

But there still seems to be a long way to go before the Rams are at the level that many expect them to be at and what Warne will be demanding.

One area that remains a concern for the Derby manager and that he is still looking to strengthen is the forward line, and the latest name to be linked with a possible move to the League One side is Sam Cosgrove.

What is Sam Cosgrove’s current situation at Birmingham City?

The 26-year-old joined Birmingham City in January 2021 from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

But in his two-and-a-half years at the club, Cosgrove has really endured a difficult time with the Championship side, only making 16 appearances, and is yet to get off the mark in front of goal.

The forward is in the final 12 months of his contract at St. Andrews and is believed to not be short of interest.

Cosgrove finished his third loan spell away from the Blues at the end of last season, and it seems his performances for Plymouth have got clubs taking notice.

Derby County are one of five League One clubs that are interested in signing Birmingham Sam Cosgrove, as reported by Alan Nixon.

But they are joined by Blackpool, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United in also being keen on the striker.

But, while he has options, Derby County may be the best suited for Cosgrove this summer.

Why would Derby County be the best destination for Sam Cosgrove?

Derby are clearly in need of another striker to join their ranks before the close of the transfer window, so it isn’t a surprise that the club is considering their options.

It’s unclear what Derby plans to do, whether they want to sign a player on a permanent deal or bring one in on a temporary basis. It seems they have held talks on both fronts when it comes to Cosgrove, and while he has plenty of options, Derby may be his best of the lot.

This is because he would be joining a club that, while they have not had the best of starts to the season, is expected to be at the top end come May time. While he would also join a side that you would expect to create several chances as they have some good attacking options on display, he would also be working under a manager that likes to have that talisman at the top end of the pitch.

Warne built a Rotherham United side by having strikers like Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith leading his line, and he could do the same at Derby by having Cosgrove do the same job. The Birmingham man has a similar profile to them, and given how he sets his team up, Cosgrove could really flourish in a Paul Warne Derby County team.

While for Derby, they would be getting a striker who netted eight times in 33 League One appearances last season for Plymouth.

But his all-round game, make him a useful buy at this level, he averaged 1,3 shots per game last season, making him a threat in front of goal. The 26-year-old is a big presence at the top end of the pitch and that is known to defenders as he was fouled every game he played in, as per WhoScored.com.

The forward didn’t get involved in the games too much, but he did average 0.6 key passes, which helped him grab two assists in his time at Plymouth.

Cosgrove is clearly not the most prolific number nine out there, but he has scored goals at this level, and given that he had a big impact on Plymouth’s season last time out, there is no reason why he can’t do the same for Derby this time and maybe even offer more.