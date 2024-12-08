Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed he does not yet know when midfielder David Ozoh, on loan from Crystal Palace, will be able to return to action from injury.

The 19-year-old has made just five appearances for the Rams since joining last summer, and his last outing came during a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in mid-September.

Following that match, the teenager suffered a hamstring injury, and then when almost recovered from that setback, he subsequently found himself on the treatment table once more nursing a quad problem.

Rams manager Warne had initially hoped that Ozoh would make his return this month. However, as reported by the Derby Telegraph, the midfielder has not yet returned to Derby's training sessions - in a period where County have now suffered three consecutive defeats in the Championship.

Warne said after defeat against Leeds on Saturday: "I don't honestly know (when Ozoh will return).

"I know he had a little hiccup on his rehab before, and it has not gone as quickly as anyone would hope.

"He is not in a place yet where he can fully join in.

"He just isn't right yet.

"He still has an awareness and even if that it is only 10 per cent, it could take weeks.

"Until he is fully right we can't push him any harder.

" If ever there was a perfect game to have Ebou Adams and David Ozoh as your two sitting midfielders, this was it (Saturday's match at Leeds).

"But it wasn't to be."

The news that Warne is not sure when Ozoh will be able to make his Rams return will concern the Pride Park faithful, who have now witnessed their side win just one of their last six Championship games.

Saturday afternoon's defeat to Leeds leaves the Rams just three points clear of the relegation zone, following a day of second tier action which saw Preston, Luton, QPR, Cardiff and Portsmouth, who all sit below Warne's men in the table, pick up points.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 16 Derby 19 -4 20 17 Preston 19 -8 19 18 Luton 19 -13 19 19 Oxford Utd 18 -8 18 20 QPR 19 -8 18 21 Cardiff 18 -11 17 22 Plymouth 18 -20 17 23 Portsmouth 17 -9 16 24 Hull 19 -10 15

Derby's unwanted slide down the table could be set to continue, as they travel to take on high-flyers Burnley on Tuesday night, and may find it difficult to get anything from a game against a Clarets side who have won four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Ozoh is a dynamic midfielder whose return to action could help the Rams in their quest to restore winning ways, as shown when he scored during a 3-0 win over Bristol City back in August.

As per FotMob, the 19-year-old boasts a pass accuracy of 94.1%, while he has also won 64.8% of all duels he has faced in the Championship so far this season.

He clearly has the sort of all-round ability which could help Warne's side steer clear of relegation danger, so Rams supporters will be concerned to hear that the boss does not yet know when Ozoh can return to action.

There will also be concern down at Selhurst Park from the Crystal Palace hierarchy too. The Eagles clearly rate Ozoh highly within their setup, having featured in 10 Premier League games already before his temporary exit, so news of his repeated injury setbacks will be a bit of a worry for their long-term development of the midfielder.