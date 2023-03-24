League One has been epic viewing in the last few seasons and this one is no different as the play-off race has been re-ignited in the last month or so.

It looked for all the world that the top six would be the following in some order: Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

The former four look set to battle it out for automatic promotion but the Rams and the Trotters' places are now under threat despite briefly entering the top two conversation earlier in the campaign.

Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers are now just four points behind sixth placed Bolton having played a game fewer, with Portsmouth two points back from them.

The Posh host Derby County on Saturday, who are on the same points as the Trotters but have played one less just like Peterborough and Wycombe, in aiming to reel the Rams in as the season edges towards its conclusion.

The Posh have gone under the radar in climbing back into contention for a top six push, winning eight, drawing one and losing four of their 13 league outings since re-appointing Darren Ferguson as manager.

It feels like Derby go to London Road on Saturday with everything on the line, where the Posh are in a dangerous position by having less to lose, but avoiding defeat would put the Rams in a much stronger position.

Having conceded two goals in each of their last four third tier matches, Paul Warne will have been trying to shore up the defence this week in training, ahead of taking on the best attacking side below the division's top three.

Warne is a very good motivator, individual player manager and his teams often display a high level of endeavour, organisation and fitness.

Those three qualities could be huge in ensuring they avoid defeat at Posh at the weekend which, as the games tick away, would see them take a very significant step towards booking their place in the top six.

Wycombe and Pompey will still be there or thereabouts even if Derby get something on Saturday, but it is clear that the Posh are the most dangerous side to the Rams and Bolton due to their attacking threat.

It feels more than likely that Warne focuses on going back to basics and that that message is relayed via his senior players in the build-up to the fixture.

If the likes of Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick and James Collins can lead from the front, the Rams have a great chance of taking all three points and putting a dent in Posh's top six hopes.