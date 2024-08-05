Highlights Trusting Mendez-Laing has been key to his past success.

In the 2017/18 season, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was instrumental in helping Cardiff City to the Premier League, with the winger picking up 12 goal involvements as the Bluebirds finished second.

The 32-year-old was impressive last season for Derby County as well, recording nine goals and 16 assists as the Rams won automatic promotion back to the Championship in Mendez-Laing's second season at the club.

However, the new campaign now brings a new division, and despite his superb form in League One over the course of his two years at Pride Park, the Guatemalan international has struggled in the second tier in his last two appearances in the division.

Nevertheless, Mendez-Laing knows what it takes to perform in the Championship, and elevate the game of both himself and his teammates. This prospect can only excite Rams fans, who will be expectant of their talisman this season.

The former Peterborough United star was signed by Neil Warnock ahead of the 2017/18 campaign as a free agent, after he refused to sign a new contract at Rochdale. Cardiff had finished 12th the year prior, and were hoping for a vast improvement following three seasons of mediocrity.

Under the guidance of one of the EFL's greatest ever managers, Mendez-Laing was electric in his first four league games in South Wales, scoring four goals - including a brace against Aston Villa. His form, and that of Cardiff's, was so superior that after eleven games, the team sat top of the Championship.

The then 25-year-old added five assists during his first sixteen league games, before missing three games.

On his return, he struggled to replicate his goalscoring form from earlier in the season. However, key goals against Birmingham City and Burton Albion set the Bluebirds well on their way to automatic promotion.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 2017/18 vs 2023/24 Stats (TransferMarkt) Competition/Club Apps Goals Assists Championship - Cardiff City (17/18) 38 6 6 EFL Cup - Cardiff City (17/18) 2 1 - FA Cup - Cardiff City (17/18) 2 - - League One - Derby County (23/24) 46 9 16 EFL Cup - Derby County (23/24) - - - FA Cup - Derby County (23/24) 1 1 -

Mendez-Laing started 33 times in the Championship under Warnock, a statistic that he has only bettered while at Derby, proving that he has been trusted by his managers at those two clubs.

Mendez-Laing's two seasons at Derby have proven that he is not too old

There could be a worry over the winger's age, as he is now 32. Yet, he has matured like a fine wine throughout his time at Pride Park, and in 101 games in black-and-white, Mendez-Laing has scored 18 times and picked up 29 assists, his best return for a club.

He seems to have retained the pace and raw power that worked so well for him at Cardiff, and he has been a leader at times for the Rams. He wore the armband in the Rams' last six League One fixtures, with the team's usual captain, Conor Hourihane, watching on from the sidelines.

Strikes against Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic proved to be the difference between automatic promotion and the play-offs for Derby last season, and Mendez-Laing will know better than anybody that he has the capacity to do the same again in 2024/25.

Paul Warne wanted his team to come back to pre-season fitter than ever, and this will only help the older players at Derby, with Mendez-Laing hoping that his fitness sees him through another successful campaign that ends with the Rams still a Championship club.

That should be a comfortable feat if the winger backs up his years as a Ram and chips into that electric 17/18 form. He's done it before at this level and can do it again.