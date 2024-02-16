Highlights Derby County striker James Collins is set to undergo a scan to determine the severity of his knee injury.

Derby County striker James Collins is set to undergo a scan in the coming days with the club determined to know the severity of the injury.

The forward went down early in the second half of Tuesday's 3-0 win over Exeter and needed lengthy treatment following a challenge near the halfway line.

Despite early concerns, the 33-year-old was able to complete the remainder of the fixture at St James Park, but he looks set to miss this weekend's home fixture against fellow play-off chasers, Stevenage.

Paul Warne insists "we will know more in the next 24 hours" on James Collins injury

Derby County boss Paul Warne was able to provide an update on the striker in his pre-match press conference ahead of Stevenage's visit to Pride Park this weekend, confirming the striker has an issue with his knee and will know in the next few days the severity of the injury.

Speaking to DerbyshireLive, he said: "His knee is sore and a bit loose.

"He is having a scan. The worst case is that he is out for the season and I say that is worst case. But he did play on and there is optimism that he could be available for this weekend.

"We will find out from the scan, but he is not in horrific pain. But if there is something that has gone structurally in the knee then you are not always in pain because sometimes it is the nerves that have gone.

"We will know more in the next 24 hours but we are hoping he could be available although that might be me being too optimistic."

Losing Collins, who has scored 13 goals in League One this season, would be a major blow for Derby given back-up forwards Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington are still on the sidelines.

James Collins' Derby County statistics this season as per FotMob Appearances 32 Goals 13 Assists 1 xG per 90 0.52 Shots per 90 2.96 Fouls won per 90 1.92 Dispossessed per 90 0.84

Derby County may regret January business in the coming weeks

While The Rams had an excellent January window to bolster their squad for the remainder of their league campaign, they failed to add a striker to their ranks, a position that was arguably the most important one to fill.

Warne's side were able to complete the signing of Charlton Athletic winger Corey Taylor-Blackett, while also welcoming Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City, with the midfielder impressing since his move to the East Midlands.

Max Bird completed a move to Championship side Bristol City to link up with former Rams midfielder Jason Knight, but part of the agreement saw him loaned back to Pride Park for the remainder of the season, a welcome boost to aid their aspirations of promotion.

However, the club were unable to bring a striker through the doors last month, despite being linked with Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith for the majority of the window.

A deal would have seen the striker reunite with his former Rotherham United manager Warne and given the Rams a huge boost with Smith stepping back into the division from which he has been promoted in his last two seasons.

However, a report by BBC Derbyshire suggested Derby had tabled a loan offer to Wednesday that had included a 'significant contribution' to Smith's wages. The same report suggested that Wednesday had demanded an 'excessive fee' on top of the wage contribution to release him to the Pride Park club for the rest of the campaign. Therefore a deal could not be finalised.

If Collins' injury were to be a significant one, it could provide a huge blow to Derby's aspirations of promotion to the Championship, currently sitting second in League One and six points behind leaders Portsmouth.

With both Waghorn and Washington on the sideline, with Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules expected to miss the remainder of the season, Warne has limited resources when it comes to scoring goals in the next couple of weeks. While comfortably in the play-off places at the moment, the next few games could prove pivotal in the Rams' season.