Highlights Derby County's recent history in the Championship saw them let go of significant talent to deal with financial troubles.

The departures of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe to Sheffield United may have cost the club more than they gained in reinvestment.

Chris Wilder praised Bogle, indicating he sees him as a key part of Sheffield United's future, highlighting a big one that got away for Derby.

Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship having secured automatic promotion alongside Portsmouth in League One.

The Rams secured a return to the second tier with a win over Carlisle United at Pride Park on the final day, thanks to goals from academy graduate Max Bird and striker, James Collins.

Paul Warne's side managed to fend off the challenge of Bolton Wanderers, who pushed them all the way throughout the campaign, and preparations for the new season are now well underway, with a number of incomings and outgoings expected in the coming months.

But when looking at Derby's time in the Championship over the years, the plethora of talent they have let go has been remarkable, largely down to the financial implications surrounding the East Midlands side in recent seasons.

But in a new reveal by Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, they may feel slightly aggrieved they did not get more bang for their buck when allowing two of their most influential players to swap Pride Park for Bramall Lane back in the summer of 2020.

Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle transfers to Sheffield United

Having finished 10th in the second tier during the 2019/20 season, the Rams were keen to improve their squad, having fallen below their previous finishes in the standings.

Derby welcomed the likes of Kamil Jozwiak, Jordan Ibe, Nathan Byrne and Colin Kazim-Richards to their ranks, but allowed several players to leave Pride Park, who have since showcased their talents with their new clubs.

But some big names departed the East Midlands club prior to the season starting. Chris Martin, Jack Marriott, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett were just a few of the players that parted company with the Rams, while also losing Morgan Whittaker to Swansea City in the January window.

But arguably their biggest loss was Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, who had proved to be shrewd additions to the club upon their arrival at Pride Park.

Derby outgoings during the summer 2020/21 transfer window, as per Transfermarkt Player Club moved to Permanent or loan Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Chris Martin Bristol City Permanent Mason Bennett Millwall Permanent Jack Marriott Sheffield Wednesday Loan Scott Malone Millwall Loan Florian Jozefzoon Rotherham United Loan Jonathan Mitchell Northampton Loan Henrich Ravas Hartlepool Loan Tom Huddleston Without a club Released Ikechi Anya Without a club Retired

The duo amassed almost 150 appearances for the club and were a key cog in the way in which the Derby side operated, and losing them was considered a huge loss. However, it was suggested that both players had brought in £12 million for the club to reinvest in the squad, but that proved to be wide of the mark.

Chris Wilder reveal will frustrate Derby County

Both Bogle and Lowe have gone on to have impressive careers with the Blades, playing a number of games in the Premier League during their four-year stay in Sheffield.

And as the season comes to a close, there has been uncertainty surrounding Bogle's future at Bramall Lane, with a report by the Sheffield Star saying the recently relegated Premier League side have an option to extend Bogle’s deal by another year.

Upon that revelation, Wilder went on to add that he was confident the 23-year-old would sign new terms with the club, further revealing it was one of the best transfers the club had ever completed.

When asked if he saw Bogle as a part of Sheffield United's future, Wilder said: "Yes, hopefully. He's been outstanding. We knew a lot about him when we took him into the building, him and Max. It was arguably one of the club's best deals, in terms of the numbers.

"I think it ended up being under £4m for both of them. So to get a player who's the highest scorer in the Premier League for us as a defender is great and his overall performances this year have been outstanding. It (his future) is something that will really take care of itself."

It further shows that allowing players of that quality to leave the club for such a small price is how badly the club struggled financially, and has unfortunately been a reoccurring theme.

The likes of Malcolm Ebiowei, Luke Plange and Kaide Gordon are other players who promised so much during their time in the academy, but were sold on to aid Derby's off-field issues.

However, under David Clowes, that is doubtful to happen again. The club is in a much better position now and, with their recent worries behind them, have the ability to negotiate fair prices for their players, as they did with Max Bird's transfer to Bristol City, to ensure they do not find themselves in a similar position in years to come.