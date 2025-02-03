Derby County are keen on signing Karlan Grant on loan after West Bromwich Albion rejected Burnley's permanent advances.

This is according to Lewis Cox, who has detailed this advancement in a post on his X account (Formerly Twitter).

Grant had been a big feature under former boss Carlos Corberan, but since Tony Mowbray's arrival, his presence in the starting XI has diminished somewhat. The last two games have seen him limited to 30 minute stints from the bench and the 27-year-old has yet to register a goal contribution in 2025.

Karlan Grant 24-25 Season (League Only) Appearances 29 Minutes 2,027 Goals 6 Assists 2 Source: Transfermarkt

Despite this, it would be a welcome arrival for the Rams, who have been on a dreadful run of form since their Boxing Day win over Grant's parent club.

Karlan Grant likely to stay despite Derby interest

As detailed above, Cox is reporting alongside Darren Witcoop that Derby are keen on pursuing a temporary deal for Grant until the end of the season.

The Clarets were also believed to be keen, but at present a permanent deal for the attacker appears off the cards.

Despite all this interest, both sources understand that it is most likely he remains at the Hawthorns. This is due to a lack of attacking options for Mowbray, who could only sanction an exit if Albion were to bring in a new forward before tonight's 11PM deadline.

As detailed in another post by Cox, the Baggies want to bring in an attacking midfielder and whether this would change their stance on Grant remains unclear.

Derby County need more firepower

Derby and Warne have been extremely busy this window and utilised a connection with Viking FC in Norway to sign two new players in Lars-Jørgen Salvesen and Sondre Langås. Matt Clarke has also been added from Middlesbrough, but it still feels like Warne needs some extra signings on deadline day.

Grant would certainly be a good start and his strong experience in the second tier would be useful to Derby in their bid for survival.

This should see them offer West Brom a significant contribution towards his wages, which may just be enough to convince them in the final hours of the window if they can secure their attacking midfielder addition.

Grant has a mixed record in the Championship, but if signed, Derby will be hoping he can recapture the form he showed in the 2021-22 season when he scored 18 goals in 45 games for the Baggies.

Right now, the transfer does seem unlikely, but as every football fan knows, deadline day has a way of throwing up unexpected twists and surprises.