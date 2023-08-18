Highlights Derby County could potentially sign Reading's Andy Yiadom, as the Royals are considering whether to sell the right-back to raise funds this summer.

Yiadom has extensive experience in English football and has also represented Ghana at the international level.

Although Derby already have strong options at right wing-back, injuries to Joe Ward and Kane Wilson could prompt them to consider signing Yiadom, who can also play on the left flank and offers versatility.

Derby County could move for Reading’s Andy Yiadom, with the Royals considering selling the right-back as they look to raise funds this summer.

Who is Andy Yiadom?

The 31-year-old is a name that many Rams fans will recognise, as he has spent his entire career in England, initially working his way from non-league to the Football League with Barnet, before earning a move to Barnsley and then Reading.

As well as that, Yiadom has won 26 caps for Ghana, so he is someone who has plenty of experience under his belt.

Yiadom was named as club captain for the Berkshire outfit last year, but it appears he faces an uncertain future, as journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that he is one of the players that Reading could cash in on as they look to raise money for Ruben Selles, as he looks to make improvements to the squad.

“Reading plan a cull to raise funds with Andy Carroll along with Tom Holmes among the players being made available. Tom McIntyre is interesting Blackburn while Andy Yiadom could also be on his way with Derby potential suitors.”

Do Derby County need to sign Andy Yiadom?

Normally, you would say not. The Rams have had a busy window so far, and two notable additions have come at right wing-back, with Joe Ward and Kane Wilson joining the club.

The duo are both more than capable of performing in the third tier, and you could argue it’s actually Derby’s strongest position in the team, so it would be odd for Paul Warne to look for another in that role.

However, Ward was forced off in the defeat to Oxford, whilst Wilson picked up a knock as well. Of course, we don’t know the full extent of those issues, but if either have a serious problem then it may force a rethink from the east Midlands side.

As well as that, Yiadom isn’t someone who can only play down the right flank.

He is comfortable on the left flank, where Derby lacks the same strength in depth. Whilst he may not suit the balance of the team as a right footer, Yiadom would bring athleticism and pace, and he can also offer quality when cutting in.

Finally, given his experience and that physicality, it also wouldn’t be a massive shock if Warne wanted to use the player as one of his wide centre-backs in a three, which also could work. So, that versatility would certainly appeal to Derby.

How much would Andy Yiadom cost?

The defender has a deal with Reading until the summer of 2025, but the Royals are not in a position to demand a big fee, and, instead, the priority would be to clear Yiadom’s wages off the books.

Of course, they will still want a transfer fee, but you wouldn’t imagine it’s going to take much for Derby to do this deal, if the player wants to go, and if the finances make sense.

Yiadom did start Reading’s first two league games, but he was a sub for the win over Cheltenham last time out.

Selles’ side are back in action at home to Stevenage this weekend, with Derby hosting Fleetwood.