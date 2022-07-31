Derby County weighing up transfer move for Swansea City man

League One outfit Derby County are keen on luring Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph to Pride Park, according to this morning’s update from Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old is currently on the fringes of the Swans’ first team with Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi clearly ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage – and his playing time looks set to be limited unless injuries occur.

Joseph could end up being the victim of the second-tier side’s tight budget though with Russell Martin now prepared to let him and Liam Cullen leave to make space for further arrivals at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Derby are believed to be one side interested in taking him off the Welsh side’s hands, even with Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins, David McGoldrick and Jack Stretton already available as forward options for Liam Rosenior’s men at this stage.

The Rams aren’t likely to be splashing the cash, so they could potentially be aiming for a loan deal at this stage with the East Midlands side having four more loan spots to fill in their matchday squad.

What is clear though is the fact they aren’t alone in their quest to sign him, with Nixon believing other clubs are also keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential approach to the Swans.

The Verdict:

If Derby want to give the likes of Stretton and Bartosz Cybulski the chance to shine out on loan, then they must bring Joseph in to provide the depth needed for one or both to leave.

Despite their turmoil last season, Stretton wasn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet during 2021/22 and though his time with the first-team squad must have been beneficial for his development, it may suit him to try and build confidence elsewhere.

If he can shine, he could easily be a regular first-teamer at Pride Park in time for the 2023/24 campaign but for now, he simply must be playing every week with the Scotland youth international set to turn 21 in September.

For the Swans, another loan deal could be ideal to give him one last chance to impress, because there’s a real chance he could become a useful asset for them in the future despite not being ready for action in the second tier just yet.

They may benefit from bringing in another addition or two in the forward department though if they are to let Joseph go – because a shortage of attacking firepower could prove to be costly for them in their quest to push for a top-six spot.