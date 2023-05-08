Derby County are looking to sign Portsmouth’s Clark Robertson when the defender becomes a free agent in the summer.

Derby planning for another year in League One

Despite occupying a play-off place going into the final day of the season on Sunday, the Rams would ultimately finish seventh, as they lost at Sheffield Wednesday, which allowed Peterborough to leapfrog them due to their win at Barnsley.

Of course, that was a massive blow for Paul Warne, but he will quickly turn his attention to next season, which will be his first full campaign in charge at Pride Park.

And, it appears they are working on potential new recruits, as the Portsmouth News has revealed that Derby are keeping tabs on Robertson.

The defender, who is Pompey’s captain, is out of contract in the coming weeks, but the update confirms that he is set to leave on a free, and Warne is keen on reuniting with the 29-year-old, who he had previously worked with at Rotherham.

However, it won’t be straightforward for the Rams, as it’s also stated that there are plenty of other League One clubs monitoring Robertson.

The former Blackpool man has endured an injury-hit campaign for Pompey, making just 23 appearances in what has been a frustrating season, where they failed to sustain their push for a top six finish.

Robertson was an unused substitute as John Mousinho’s side drew with Wycombe on the final day, so his last appearance in a Pompey shirt appears to have come against Derby in the 1-1 draw last week.

Recruitment starts already for Derby

Missing out on the play-offs was a real blow for Derby, but it’s happened now and attention needs to turn to next season already for the recruitment team at Pride Park. Clearly, the squad must be improved, and Robertson would be a very smart addition in the sense that he knows the league, the boss and is a real leader.

So, to get a player like that on a free transfer would be very good business for Derby, and Warne knows just how much Robertson will help the group on and off the pitch.

But, the issue is going to be the rival interest in Robertson, who is seemingly going to have a big decision to make in the coming weeks as he decides the next step in his career.