Derby County weighing up move for high-profile 28-y/o free agent

Ravel Morrison is training with Derby County as the club consider offering the midfielder a contract.

The 28-year-old is known to boss Wayne Rooney having come through at Manchester United, where Morrison was widely regarded as one of the top talents in the country as a youngster.

For a host of reasons, his career hasn’t hit the heights that were expected, although he has still gone on to feature for the likes of West Ham and Lazio over the years.

Now without a club, The Sun have revealed that Morrison is training with the Rams as he tries to earn a deal at Pride Park.

Whilst the update states that Derby will not be in a position to offer the player ‘much money’, there does seem to be hope that a deal could be agreed if the attacking midfielder impresses Rooney and the coaches in the coming week.

Morrison has been a free agent since leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag at the start of January.

Meanwhile, Derby are short on players as off-field issues continue to prevent Rooney from making the additions to his squad that he would’ve wanted.

The verdict

Given Derby’s situation, with the club desperately short of players, it’s right that they are looking at someone like Morrison on trial.

The midfielder has not kicked on like he would’ve wanted in the past but he is still a talent and at 28 he should still have time on his side.

So, Derby have nothing to lose by looking at Morrison in training and it’s now down to the player to show that he can do enough to warrant a contract with Rooney.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.