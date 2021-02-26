Derby County weigh up move for ex-Premier League starlet; Brighton, Millwall and Charlton also keen

Derby County are taking a look at two talented young players with a view to a potential move, according to Derbyshire Live.

Filip Lissah is one of the players who is currently on trial with the club.

The Chelsea prospect is tipped for a bright future in the game and featured for the Blues’ under-15s side in their KDB Cup final in 2019 against RKC Genk.

Despite breaking into the under-18 set-up a lack of opportunities has led him to pursue a move elsewhere with a move to Derby seen as a potential avenue.

Derby are also taking a look at former West Ham prospect Courtney Clarke.

The box-to-box midfielder has been playing non-league football for Whyteleafe FC and underwent a trial with Leicester City last year.

However now it’s the Rams who are taking a look at the player, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Millwall and Charlton Athletic also said to be interested in a move.

While these players would be additions for the youth set-up, Wayne Rooney has revealed that the club are already looking at targets for the summer window as he looks to improve the club’s chances of kicking on.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “There are plans I am working on continuously, obviously they can be adjusted for different things.

“We have to take into account that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, so I know I have to be flexible with plans I am putting in place whether that is on targets to come in and join us or players to leave.

“Also pre-season training. I have got them in place, they are ready to go.”

The verdict

It’s always exciting when looking at talented young players.

While these youngsters have a long way to go in terms of their development the Rams will be hoping that if they can impress then these could be the players who are offered a route into the first team over the next few years.

It feels like a new era at Derby and signing players such as this is part of that exciting future.