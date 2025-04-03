Regan Slater has reportedly caught the eye of Derby County thanks to his displays for Championship rivals Hull City.

Derby are not the only Championship club reportedly interested in the midfielder, with Sheffield United, Stoke City, and Middlesbrough also circling the 25-year-old, as per Sportboom.

Currently locked in a relegation battle with Hull, Derby will hope to stay up and tempt Slater to Pride Park.

As such, Football League World have taken a look at Slater’s strengths and what he could bring to Derby next season if he did arrive at Pride Park.

Regan Slater boasts ability to beat a man with dribbling ability

Slater cost Hull just £50,000 when he joined the Tigers permanently midway through the 2021/22 campaign, rejoining a club where he won the League One title whilst on loan the season prior.

The midfielder has since helped Hull maintain their Championship status for the past three seasons, racking up over 100 appearances in the second tier at just 25 years of age.

Derby are unlikely to prise Slater away for such a cut-price deal, with the midfielder signing a “long-term” contract in 2023 worth £10,000 a week, according to Capology estimates.

That deal expires at the end of next season, but Hull hold an option to extend it for a further season.

One of Slater’s eye-catching abilities is his success at taking on a defender and dribbling past them.

Regan Slater's Hull City career record (2020-present) Appearances 177 Goals 9 Assists 11

According to Fotmob.com Slater is in the 89th percentile for successful dribbles amongst Championship midfielders, whilst also being in the 94th percentile for touches in the opposition box.

That, combined with the fact that he is the 95th percentile for recoveries in the final third, highlights Slater’s desire to push his side high up the pitch, either by driving with the ball or winning it back high up the pitch.

Next season Derby will hope to be more aggressive in order to climb the league table – and Slater’s skills and experience could help them do that.

Versatile Regan Slater willing to play out of position for benefit of his team

Predominantly a central midfielder, Hull City fans have seen Slater play in a variety of positions for their side.

Although this season the 25-year-old has been largely used in midfield, Slater has played the odd game at full-back, and even as a forward against Derby County.

Aside from his central role, Slater is often deployed as a right winger, but a host of managers have used the natural midfielder on both flanks.

His versatility on either flank is not just restricted to midfield positions, with Slater used sparingly at left-back over the years.

In fact, the only outfield position Slater is yet to play in for the Tigers is centre-back – probably owing to the Sheffield United academy graduate’s lack of height.

On more than a few occasions Slater has played in a whole host of positions during one game, his ability to operate in multiple areas on the pitch a huge boon to his managers, who can make changes to the team’s shape without making a substitution.

The toll a 46-game EFL season takes on a team leads to a lot of injuries, leading to managers often having to find solutions with players out of position.

Slater’s ability to play to a decent standard in multiple positions helps sides navigate any injury crises they might encounter.