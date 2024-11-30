Derby County have made a good return to the Championship following promotion from League One last season, and despite working under a small budget than some of their rivals, Paul Warne has established his side as a team pushing for a mid-table finish.

While the Rams are not completely away from danger currently, wins against Bristol City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough have shown that they have more than what it takes to stay in the division come May.

However, the January transfer window could see a lot of movement throughout the second tier, and the East Midlands club must be ready make improvements of their own. This will only add to their wage budget, but there is the potential room for an increase in that regard.

Football League World has taken a look at just how much Derby are suggested to be spending weekly on their players' wages using the website Capology, however, it must be stated that is only an estimate.

Derby's weekly wage payout is estimated to be under £250,000

When David Clowes took over the Rams in July 2022, the club was a shell of its former self, and he had to rebuild from the ground up.

New signings were brought in to help take Derby back to the Championship, and although they failed at the first opportunity, in 2023/24, Paul Warne guided the team back to the second tier after just two years away.

Promotion meant that more stars were needed, and the Rams have competed in the early days of the new season, despite working on a relatively small budget compared to others in the division, if Capology's estimations are to be believed.

According to the website, Clowes pays out £235,846-a-week in wages to his players, with Ben Osborn estimated to be the highest earner on £17,500.

Compared to the rest of the division, Derby have the 16th highest weekly payroll, with Leeds United leading the way. The Whites are calculated to pay their players an estimated £708,000 every week, demonstrating the gap that there might be between some of the clubs in the Championship at this moment in time.

The East Midlands club have not spent heavily in terms of transfer payouts in recent seasons since Clowes took over, paying out for just four players; Corey Blackett-Taylor, Ebou Adams, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Kenzo Goudmijn.

Nevertheless, as their grip on the Championship grows in the coming years, then their wage bill and the amount they are spending on players will grow as well.

Derby's recent accounts contradict Capology

Derby released their accounts for the 2023/24 season on 26 November, and they do show an increase in spending.

However, it was spending that allowed them to win promotion from League One, the number one target that was set by both Clowes and Warne when they came to the club.

According to the recent accounts, the Rams spent £10,567-a-week on wages on average. This includes all playing staff, management staff and other people who work at the club.

This is higher than Capology's estimations for this season, which has calculated that Derby are spending just under £8,500 every week on players. Therefore, it can be said that the Rams are more than likely to be paying out more than the website has stated.

Nonetheless, the club must be praised for the turnaround that they have made over the course of the last two years.