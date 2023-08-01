Wigan Athletic will be eager to start their return to League One on the right foot as they take on promotion-chasing Derby County.

Two-and-a-half years on from their last meeting, the situation for both clubs has changed significantly with numerous financial woes and ownership dilemmas plaguing either side in such time.

Neither club will want to dwell on the conclusion of last season’s campaign, the recently-relegated Wigan taking the trip to the East Midlands to face the Rams, their quest for promotion handed a hammer blow on the final day, falling out of the top six following defeat to eventual play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday.

Now onto a fresh start, where both sides will need to be at their best to come out on top in this highly-contested opening affair.

While righting the wrongs of last season, an early three points on the board but more importantly an encouraging performance against a fellow promotion contender will be sure to settle any pre-season jitters and come as a warning to those around them going into August.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Derby County vs Wigan Athletic?

Opening day of the season presents the perfect opportunity to test out any early signings in a competitive setting with the Rams boasting a fair number of new recruits.

Paul Warne has been ambitious yet strategic in the window with numerous signings from higher-tier opposition, Sonny Bradley (Luton Town), Callum Elder (Hull City), Conor Washington and Josh Vickers (Rotherham United) all coming into the fold eyeing their first minutes for the club.

Elder and Washington, however, may have to wait for their starts due to injury concerns according to Derbyshire Live, the former absent from their final pre-season outing against Sheffield United on Saturday while the latter was on the bench.

Familiar face Louie Sibley is also likely to miss the season opener with a calf injury.

The visitors, despite recent financial concerns, have continued to navigate the free and loan markets effectively with eight new signings all in contention, including two returning players.

FA Cup winner with the Latics, Callum McManaman returns for his third spell while Newcastle United defender joins up for his second loan spell.

The 22-year-old is likely to slot into the backline while young stars Matt Smith and Liam Shaw look likely to feature in a bid to bolster the midfield with a tough test against the likes of Conor Hourihane and Max Bird.

Is Derby County vs Wigan Athletic on TV?

While Sky Sports have renewed their contract to televise live EFL matches for the 2023/24 season, including increased coverage of League One, this match will not be televised due to the blackout rule.

Instead, viewers can tune into the action via each respective club's media stations - both RamsTV and Latics TV providing live audio for listeners.

Elsewhere, fans can tune into Sky Sports Football for round the ground coverage of this and all other opening day encounters on Gillette Soccer Saturday, the programme starting from 3pm.

Highlights of all matches will be available via ITV’s English Football League Highlights, starting at 11:15pm on Saturday. Individual match highlights, meanwhile, will be released the following morning on official club media channels.

How much are tickets for the Derby County vs Wigan Athletic game?

Pride Park is set to host a packed-out affair with limited home tickets available in all sections except the sold-out South Stand.

Derby fans can expect to pay a moderate price for this Category C fixture with the most expensive ticket for adults extending to £24 for seats located on the sidelines.

Entry could be as low as £16, however, for fans opting to sit behind the goals - seniors and young adults can also buy their seats for £12 in the same section with child prices dropping to £4.

The traveling contingent, meanwhile, have been handed an allocation of 2,681 tickets which has yet to sell out. Away fans have been handed a set rate for all their tickets, adults costing £20, young adults and seniors coming at £15, juniors at £10 while children can go for as little as £5.

Tickets for the season opener can be found here.

When does Derby County vs Wigan Athletic kick-off?

The encounter takes place on Saturday 5th April 2023 with a standard kick-off time of 3pm, the traveling support hoping to take a valuable three points back up to Greater Manchester.

All other League One fixtures all get underway at the same time with no matches scheduled for live Sky Sports coverage, meaning all 24 clubs will be eyeing up the chance to go top of the pile come Saturday evening.