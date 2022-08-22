Derby County v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County are preparing to host West Brom tomorrow night in EFL Cup action.

The Rams saw off Mansfield Town with a 2-1 win in the first round whilst West Brom secured a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

After two consecutive 0-0 draws in the league, Derby will be eager to get back to winning ways in the hope that it can build some momentum to take into the league.

However, West Brom come into this game on the back of a big 5-2 victory over Hull City which marked the Baggies’ first win of the season so both teams will hope to be on the top of their game.

Latest team news

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that on loan goalkeeper Joseph Anang will be out for six weeks after picking up an arm injury.

Therefore, we are likely to see Joe Wildsmith continue as the chosen goalkeeper for this game with Scott Loach taking a place on the substitution bench.

West Brom are without striker Daryl Dike who is currently injured.

However, they are otherwise in good shape.

Score prediction

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this be a close game and it could be one that goes to penalties.

However, we’re going to go for a close 2-1 Baggies win as you expect Saturday’s win gave them heaps of confidence to take into this game.

Is there a live stream?

The game has not be chosen for TV selection but match passes can be purchased through Derby County.

What time is kick-off?

The tie takes place tomorrow evening and kick-off is at 7:45pm.