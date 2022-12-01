Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with both sides looking to strengthen their respective promotion challenges and continue their positive form.

It’s a huge game in League One this weekend with the former Premier League sides going head to head as they look to push on before the festive period.

Derby go into the game on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run but will no doubt face their toughest test against the Owls who are unbeaten in 11.

Both sides will be desperate for a result, with three points putting Derby back into the playoffs whereas Wednesday could move ahead of Plymouth at the top of the table if results go their way.

Paul Warne’s side have home advantage but both sides will be going into the game full of confidence on their respective unbeaten runs.

Latest team news

Paul Warne will welcome back Jason Knight after he returned to the squad last weekend against Newport. The major surprise is the potential of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to return to the squad.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury and was expected to be out for a number of weeks. However, Warne revealed that the winger is making good progress and could return for the weekend against this former side. Haydon Roberts and Curtis Davies are also making good progress but Saturday could be too soon for the defensive pair.

The Owls will be hoping they can get a number of players back to full fitness ahead of their game. Tyreeq Bakinson should also return after returning from illness whilst Michael Ihiekwe and Lee Gregory both picked up “contact injuries” against Mansfield and will both be assessed.

George Byers has not featured since late October due to a foot injury but could return to the fold on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

The game will be kicking off at 12:30pm on Saturday and was changed to avoid any potential clash with England games during the World Cup.

Is there a live stream?

Surprisingly, the game isn’t live on TV despite it being such a big fixture.

Derby will not have a steam available to UK residents, but audio passes can be purchased here.

Similar to Derby, there isn’t a stream available for Wednesday supporters due to game being live on Sky, but audio passes are available here.

Score prediction

It’s a huge game for both sides with form playing a major factor. With Sheffield Wednesday having a squad that is less impacted by injuries, they might just edge this game.

2-1 Sheffield Wednesday win.