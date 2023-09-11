Derby County and Portsmouth have had indifferent starts to their League One campaigns ahead of their clash at Pride Park on Saturday.

For the home side, it’s been a season of ups and downs already. Three wins from their opening six games isn’t a bad tally, but with no draws and three losses, Paul Warne’s side need to cut out the poor defensive of their game if they’re to even mount a play-off push, though with the Rams perceived as a side that are ‘perennial bottlers’, their support twill be preparing for the worst.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are another side who have struggled to climb out of the play-offs in recent years. Losses to Sunderland and Oxford in the play-offs in 2019 and 2020 have seen them finish outside of the top six since, but as the only unbeaten side in the division this season and conceding just two goals, they look a very good outfit that will be troubling at the top end of the table.

A win for the Blues could see them go top of the league if other results go their way, whilst for Derby, a loss will mean that they could slip into the bottom half of the table. However, a win for the Rams would see them go above their play-off rivals - it’s all to play for in the Midlands, and Football League World has you covered ahead of the clash.

What is the latest team news for Derby County vs Portsmouth?

For the hosts, Jake Rooney will be out for this one as he continues to suffer from cruciate ligament damage, whilst Max Bird, Joe Ward and Kane Wilson are all out until at least the end of October from picking up injuries towards the end of August.

Pompey have Kusini Yengi and Anthony Scully out, but the former is almost set to be back in action for the visitors this month. Yengi suffered an injury last month which could have been long-term, though he is now back on the grass in training, according to Portsmouth News.

Meanwhile, Scully has been playing through knee pains but the forward’s diagnosis via surgery is positive and he could return - but it won’t be at Pride Park. Tom Lowery is continuing his return but Josh Dockerill will be out for the season with an ACL.

Are tickets still available for Derby County vs Portsmouth?

There are still plenty of tickets left on Derby’s website.

Tickets in the adult bracket are priced between £25 in the North Stand to £33 in the West and East Stands, whilst 18-21’s are priced between £19 in the North Stand to £25 in the West and East Stands. You can purchase them here.

In Portsmouth’s terms, there are also seats available amid their allocation of just over 3,000 tickets, with prices at £24 for adults, £18 for concessions and £12 for under 18’s. These can be purchased here.

Will Derby County vs Portsmouth be shown live on TV?

This game won’t be shown like on television in the UK. As a 3pm kick off on Saturday afternoon, it falls under the ‘Saturday blackout’ laws.

The game will be live on the respective iFollow streams of either club if living overseas.

Highlights will be available on ITV’s highlights show on ITV4, ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday evening.

What time does Derby County vs Portsmouth kick-off?

This clash kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, September 16 at Pride Park, Derby.