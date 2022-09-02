Derby County v Plymouth Argyle: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The new-look Derby County have had a very solid start to life in League One under interim boss Liam Rosenior, losing just once in their opening seven third tier matches.

And their most recent result was somewhat of a statement success, having come from behind to defeat Peterborough United 2-1 at Pride Park.

Sitting in sixth position going into their next fixture, Derby fact another tough test as they welcome another potential promotion rival in Plymouth Argyle, who make the long trip up from Devon to face the Rams.

After a humbling 5-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic, the Pilgrims have won back-to-back league matches, sitting one position above Derby in fifth.

Latest team news

Liam Rosenior hasn’t issued any fresh team news before Argyle’s visit, but experienced defenders James Chester and Curtis Davies are getting closer to being involved in a matchday squad.

There could also be a first start for David McGoldrick after he came off the bench to net the winning goal against Peterborough – he would replace James Collins in the starting 11.

Plymouth have had three players missing since the start of the season – those being Conor Grant, James Bolton and new recruit Mickel Miller.

None of the trio are expected to return for the trip to Pride Park, however new signing Sam Cosgrove could be in the matchday squad after joining on loan from Birmingham City.

He will take the place of Luke Jephcott, who completed a switch to Swindon Town on loan with an option to buy.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the continued 3pm blackout of matches in England, the only way to watch this match in the UK is at Pride Park.

However, overseas supporters can purchase a match pass from either club’s website for £10.

What time is kick-off?

The referee will blow his whistle for the first time at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Score prediction

Derby have been extremely solid and face a very tough test in the form of Argyle, but we are backing them for another 2-1 victory.