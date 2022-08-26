Derby County v Peterborough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two genuine promotion contenders in League One will face off this Saturday as Peterborough United make the trip north to face Derby County.

The Rams have been in fine form from a defensive point of view in the third tier under interim boss Liam Rosenior, only conceding two goals in their first five matches of the season, but two of those fixtures did show up the club’s lack of attacking nous with being 0-0 draws.

A 1-0 victory over West Brom in the Carabao Cup though will only boost confidence going into this weekend, where they will come up against a team in Peterborough who know where the back of the net is.

Posh have already netted 12 times in their own five fixtures so far, so it’s going to be the toughest test so far for County’s resolute defence at Pride Park.

Latest team news

Derby were delivered a blow last week when new signing Joseph Anang fractured his arm in training, meaning that he was not on the bench as planned against Fleetwood Town last week.

The West Ham loanee will be sidelined for at least a month, and he joins experienced centre-backs James Chester and Curtis Davies, with the former not yet making his debut since his summer arrival.

Davies meanwhile played in the first two matches of the season, but suffered an injury following the loss to Charlton Athletic – both centre-backs however are expected back soon.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a doubt after suffering from a family issue, with Liam Rosenior revealing that he will give the winger every chance to make himself available for the weekend against his former club.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann will have both of his usual goalkeeping options available to him this weekend, with Will Blackmore playing between the sticks in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Stevenage.

Neither Lucas Bergstrom or Harvey Cartwright were on the bench, but McCann has confirmed that both should be good to go.

Pride Park will come too soon for attacker Joel Randall though, who will be sidelined for at least another week following a shoulder injury sustained in training.

Score prediction

With Derby’s very solid defence and Peterborough’s fearsome attack, it is going to be an interesting match-up, but I can see this being a 1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

As ever, there is no live video coverage of EFL games on Saturday afternoons, however if you are abroad then a £10 match pass can be purchased from either club’s website to take in the action.

What time is kick-off?

The action will begin at 3pm at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.