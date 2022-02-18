Derby County v Peterborough: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County and Peterborough United will both be looking to close the gap to Reading by securing a positive result in tomorrow’s showdown at Pride Park.

When you consider that this particular clash could prove to be a defining moment in Derby’s season, they will be determined to secure an eighth home league win of the season this weekend.

Meanwhile, Peterborough could potentially move out of the relegation zone in the Championship if they beat the Rams and Reading slip up in their showdown with Preston North End.

Ahead of this crucial fixture, we have decided to take a look at the latest teams, whether there is a live stream for the game and what time the match is scheduled to start…

Latest team news

Derby duo Lee Buchanan and Festy Ebosele are both set to be monitored by the club ahead of this fixture.

Ebosele is currently having issues with his hamstring whilst Buchanan suffered a knock in training earlier this week.

Colin Kazim-Richards is set to miss out for the Rams due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Richard Stearman is set to serve the second match of his three-game suspension for the red card that he was shown during Derby’s defeat to Huddersfield Town.

As for Peterborough, Darren Ferguson is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Jack Taylor for this fixture due to the fact that he is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this season.

Jack Marriott will be hoping to feature against his former side after being introduced as a substitute during Posh’s 0-0 draw with Reading.

Fellow forward Callum Morton, who was signed by Peterborough on a temporary deal from West Bromwich Albion last month, will also be pushing for a start.

Is there a live stream?

Fans who currently reside outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to watch this particular fixture online.

Derby’s RamsTV service offers supporters the chance to purchase a match pass whilst Peterborough’s fans can use the club’s Posh+ service.

Whilst this game will not be streamed in the UK, fans can watch highlights of the game on EFL on Quest at 21:00 GMT tomorrow.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday’s fixture is set to kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

When you consider that both teams will be desperate to secure victory in this fixture, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at Pride Park.