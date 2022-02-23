Derby County v Millwall: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County will be looking to continue their unlikely relegation escape this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side welcome Millwall to Pride Park with the Rams now eight points adrift of safety.

Following Reading’s win last night, Derby will have it all to do to continue their game of catch-up with the club 21st in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Millwall will be hoping to play a game of catch-up themselves as they look to continue making up ground on the play-off places.

Gary Rowett’s side are now nine points behind the top six, but with a game in hand on their rivals.

Three points tonight will be invaluable for both teams as they try to achieve such different goals.

Latest team news

Tom Lawrence will be unavailable for Derby this evening as he serves his suspension for a red card in their previous game.

However, Richard Stearman should make his return to the side following a layoff through injury.

Louie Sibley may return to the starting side after his winner against Peterborough at the weekend, with youngster Eiran Cashin likely to drop to the bench.

For Millwall, Rowett will be forced into making at least one change to the side that beat QPR 2-0 at the weekend.

Benik Afobe will be absent due to a hamstring injury.

Tyler Burey is in line to take his place in partnership with Mason Bennett up front.

Is there a live stream?

The game is being broadcasted on Sky Sports this evening via the Red Button.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 7:45pm.