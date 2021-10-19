Derby County v Luton Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County host Luton Town tomorrow evening with both clubs showing decent form in recent weeks.

The Rams are unbeaten in their last three Championship outings, securing three points in a 1-0 win against Reading, with 0-0 draws against Swansea City and Preston North End following.

The Hatters, who ended a 22-year wait of winning at The Den, ran out 2-0 winners against Millwall on Saturday, and have now picked up seven points from their last three games.

Both sides come into tomorrow’s contest after three successive clean sheets, with a 0-0 draw a relatively common result for both clubs this season.

The Hatters find themselves knocking on the door of the Championship play-offs and are currently three points shy of a top-six spot.

The home side, who still occupy bottom place in the division, have reacted well to the setback of a points deduction and a victory against The Hatters will be a massive boost.

Latest team news

There will be a change up front for the hosts with Wayne Rooney confirming that Sam Baldock will miss the Luton game because of a broken nose.

This could afford an opportunity to young Jack Stretton, who has impressed when given the opportunity in the first-team environment, whilst Colin Kazim-Richards could return.

Nathan Byrne will be available for selection tomorrow evening, after serving a one-match ban for reaching five yellow cards for the season. Festy Ebosele stepped in for the more senior option at the weekend, with the teenager putting in an admirable performance, making it difficult for Rooney.

Craig Forsyth should miss the tie against Luton, after missing the game against Preston because of illness, whilst Krystian Bielik remains a long-term absentee.

After weeks of limited options, Nathan Jones should be selecting from a 100% fully-fit squad.

Fred Onyedinma appeared on the bench against Millwall, whilst Jones confirmed that the reason why certain individuals were out from the squad that travelled to Millwall was ultimately because of the other options he had, as opposed to injury concerns.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be available to watch to all Sky Sports subscribers via the Red Button.

Alternatively, Derby fans will be able to watch tomorrow’s game vis Rams TV, with the club charging £10 for a match day pass.

Likewise, Luton will be showing the match via their iFollow service and is priced at £10.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 7:45 GMT.