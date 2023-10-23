Derby County take on Exeter City in League One at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Rams as they were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow on Saturday, with Conor Hourihane's second-half own goal sealing all three points for the Shrews.

Derby supporters vented their frustration at manager Paul Warne after the final whistle, and captain Hourihane was spotted having a heated exchange with some of the away fans.

Warne's side currently sit 11th in the table, five points from the play-off places, while they are already 10 points behind second-placed Oxford United and 13 points behind leaders Portsmouth.

It was an excellent start to the season for Exeter, and they sat top of the table after picking up 13 points from their first six games, but the Grecians form has declined significantly since then.

Gary Caldwell's side suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Wigan Athletic at St James' Park on Saturday, with Martial Godo's first half strike and Will Aimson's late own goal securing the victory for the Latics.

Exeter have dropped down to 16th in the table, six points from the play-off places, but despite their poor form, they remain eight points clear of the relegation zone.

What is the latest Derby County and Exeter City team news?

Derby could be boosted by the return of winger Joe Ward, who has been sidelined since August with a heel injury, while Callum Elder could also make his comeback following a hernia injury that has kept him out since September, but Warne says the pair face a challenge to get back into the team.

"It isn't easy, but that's how football is," Warne told Derbyshire Live last week.

"You try and pick the best eleven players for each game. We're lucky that we see the players all week and we get a good feel of how we think we should play. Everyone has to fight for their place and Wardy and Callum have to fight to get back in. It keeps the starting eleven on their toes, that's for sure.

"Previously we've had a few occasions where we haven't made as many changes as I would have liked or should have. Having this amount of players enables us to change things a lot more freely and keeps competition for places and drives standards."

Derby will be without defender Jake Rooney and midfielder Liam Thompson due to knee and thigh injuries respectively, and while Warne says striker Tyreece John-Jules is closing in on a return after a thigh problem, the game could come to soon for him.

"He's still ticking along. I gave you the news that I thought he was going to be available during this period, but he's a little bit further behind. Thommo is a bit further behind him and Jake's operation went well. He's a lot, lot, further down the line," Warne told Derbyshire Live.

Exeter have welcomed back a number of injured players in recent weeks, including Jack Fitzwater, Tom Carroll, Admiral Muskwe and Ryan Trevitt, and defender Cheick Diabate could be the next to return to the squad.

However, Caldwell says that while midfielder Ilmari Niskanen and forward Dion Rankine are progressing, they are both a few weeks away from making a comeback.

"It’s getting better which has allowed us to get the young lads out on loan," Caldwell told Devon Live last week.

"Immy (Niskanen) is trying to come back from a dislocated shoulder without surgery. He is running and everything is going well so far, touch wood, but it is a dangerous course of action and a high chance that he could reinjure the shoulder again in which case he would definitely need surgery.

"He’s doing really well so far and we will progress him and the big test for him will be when he comes into contact and when he falls, things like that. It will probably be in the next couple of weeks that he will start to get into that course of his recovery.

"Dion (Rankine) is probably three weeks away, he had another scan and he’s progressing really well, he’s very close, but Chelsea feel they want to keep him for another three weeks, so we are very much guided by them in his recovery, but we look forward to getting him back. We hope to get him back before that so he can join in with training.

"Cheick (Diabate) has been back in training for over a week now, so he’s available; Fitzy (Jack Fitzwater) came back yesterday, Tom Carroll came back yesterday, Admiral has been training for over a week and Ryan Trevitt is fine, he came on in the last game and has been in full training for a number of weeks now and is fully fit."

Is Derby County v Exeter City on TV?

The game will not be shown on television, but it can be viewed via each club's respective streaming service.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 11pm on Wednesday night, repeated at 12:30am on Thursday morning on ITV1.

Derby County v Exeter City tickets

Tickets for Derby supporters can still be bought here, while Exeter fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Derby County v Exeter City kick off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday night.