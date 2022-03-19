Derby County v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County and Coventry City have a huge clash as both sides bid to keep their season’s objectives alive with three points at Pride Park Stadium.

Both sides will be hoping to put midweek defeats behind them as they come up against each other this afternoon with the Rams hoping three points will keep their hopes of staying in the Championship alive, while Coventry are looking to keep the pressure on a top six push.

Wayne Rooney’s side have stumbled of late, winning just one of their last six games while Reading and Barnsley have been picking up points in that time, dampening the embers of their survival bid.

This coincides with Coventry’s inconsistent run of form in that time as they’ve won twice and lost three times in the last six, putting a dent in their bid to finish in the playoffs.

With Derby sitting six points from safety, and Coventry five points from the playoff places, a defeat for either side would deal another huge blow to their respective aspirations.

Latest team news

Both sides will be without key players for the clash at midday.

For Wayne Rooney’s side, Colin Kazim-Richards will likely miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off in the defeat to Blackburn in midweek after obtaining an ankle injury.

Lee Buchanan also picked up a knock in midweek and is a doubt for the clash with the Sky Blues.

For Coventry City, they will be boosted by the return of Mark Robins alongside assistant Adi Viveash after missing the last two league games due to Covid.

Robins revealed his side are down to ‘bare bones’ ahead of the game with six players missing for the game. Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose will both miss the game due to a calf injury and Covid while Jodi Jones, Jake Bidwell, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles remain side-lined.

Is there a live stream?

No, there is no live stream due to the Sky Sports coverage of the midday game.

With the game being chosen for Sky Sports in the UK, there is also live TV coverage overseas which means it is not being broadcast live on iFollow, either for subscribers or match pass purchases.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage of the game starts at 12:00pm on Sky Sports Football with the game kicking off at 12:30.

Score prediction

Both sides have injury doubts in their side that could severely impact their own game and result. With that in mind, it’s hard to separate the two results in a low scoring draw. 1-1.