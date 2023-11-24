Highlights Derby County, despite high expectations, are struggling in League One and are currently outside the top six.

The team has shown improvement with three wins in four matches, suggesting that head coach Paul Warne has them firing again.

Bristol Rovers, who are currently without a manager, face a tough test against Derby, with EFL pundit Don Goodman predicting a 2-1 win for Derby.

One of the pre-season favourites for promotion from League One, Derby County are certainly finding life a bit more difficult despite the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town no longer being divisional rivals.

The Rams just missed out on the third tier play-offs last season on the final day of the campaign, with Peterborough United leapfrogging them after beating Barnsley at Oakwell, whilst a bit further down the M1, County lost away at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite that, head coach Paul Warne was backed once more in the transfer market by adding plenty of players to his squad with League One experience, with the likes of Joe Ward, Conor Washington, Martyn Waghorn and Sonny Bradley added to the Conor Hourihane's and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's that were already at Pride Park.

Once again though, Derby are sitting outside of the top six currently after 16 matches played, but they are level on points with Barnsley in sixth spot and three wins in four league outings suggest that Warne has his side firing once more.

Exeter, Northampton Town and Barnsley have been defeated either side of a defeat against Stevenage, and after a surprise FA Cup loss against League Two side Crewe, they now return to league action, where they take on Bristol Rovers at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon - a team who still do not have a manager.

What is the latest on Bristol Rovers' manager hunt?

It has been nearly a full month now since Bristol Rovers sacked Joey Barton as manager, and relatively new owner Hussain AlSaaed is clearly taking his time when it comes to his replacement.

A whole host of names have been touted with the job when it comes to the club being apparently interested in talks, which include Dean Holden, Ian Holloway, Garry Monk, Callum Davidson, Neil Lennon and Matt Taylor, but the job could end up going to caretaker manager Andy Mangan.

Mangan, who was an EFL and non-league striker in his playing days for the likes of Wrexham, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury, was Barton's assistant at Fleetwood and also Rovers, but he has stepped up in the wake of his former boss' exit and in five matches under his stewardship, they are unbeaten.

Rovers face a stiff test though against Derby despite their good recent form, and an EFL pundit has given his view on how the game will go this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit predicts Derby v Bristol Rovers scoreline

Regular Sky Sports commentator and pundit Don Goodman believes that Derby on the day will have too much for the managerless Gas, who he believes will be brought to their first defeat under interim boss Mangan.

"Derby are under pressure and they expected to do better," Goodman said.

"They need to, and they probably will.

"They've won their last two home games, against Northampton and Barnsley.

"I'd expect it to be a tough game, but I think Derby will have a bit too much for Bristol Rovers.

I'm going for a Derby win, 2-1. It will be a tight game."