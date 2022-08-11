Derby County v Barnsley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County and Barnsley will both be looking to achieve a relative amount of success during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign after suffering relegation from the Championship earlier this year.

Set to face each other this weekend, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at Pride Park.

Derby will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Barnsley meanwhile ought to be brimming with confidence ahead of this game as they backed up their victory over Cheltenham Town by eliminating Middlesbrough from the League Cup yesterday.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news and offer a score prediction for the game.

We will also share whether there is a live stream for this match.

Latest team news

Derby will be able to call upon the services of David McGoldrick in this particular fixture as the forward has now fully recovered from an injury which forced him to miss the club’s opening three league games of the season.

James Chester is expected to miss this match due to an issue with his Achilles.

Having been rested for Derby’s League Cup clash with Mansfield Town, Curtis Davies is likely to make his return to the club’s starting eleven this weekend.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff recently revealed that Nicky Cadden could make his return to action this weekend.

Whereas the Tykes’ clash with Middlesbrough came too soon for Cadden, he could line up for the club at Pride Park.

Matty Wolfe, Herbie Kane and Michal Helik are all set to miss this game due to their respective injury issues.

Score prediction

Whereas Barnsley will unquestionably pose a threat to Derby in this fixture, the hosts may have enough quality at their disposal to secure a narrow victory in front of their supporters.

Having netted the winner in the Rams’ clash with Oxford United on the opening weekend of the season, Conor Hourihane could potentially play a key role for his side on Saturday.

We believe that Derby will secure a 2-1 victory over the Tykes.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the fact that games are not allowed to be shown between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturday afternoons, a stream will not be available for Derby’s showdown with Barnsley in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Highlights of the game will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday’s match is set to kick-off at 3pm.