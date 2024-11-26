This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Eiran Cashin’s future at Derby County could become a major talking point during the upcoming January transfer window.

The defender has cemented himself as a crucial part of Paul Warne’s first team squad in the last few years.

The 23-year-old has been a standout figure for the side upon their return to the Championship this year as well.

However, in the past, he came close to a move to Brighton in the 2023 summer transfer window, with a move falling apart on deadline day, according to Derbyshire Live.

Cashin signed a new deal with the Rams until the summer of 2027 earlier this year, but speculation over his future could arise again in time for the January market.

Eiran Cashin transfer verdict

When asked about Cashin’s chances of leaving the club in January, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward outlined his hope that the defender will stay.

He believes taking a strong stance on the player’s future will be a positive sign of the Championship side’s long-term ambitions.

“I do think there will be clubs behind the scenes sniffing around Cashin,” Woodward told Football League World.

“I think we need to have a real strong stance on the fact that we cannot afford to let our better players go.

“We need to be showing where we are as a club, and where we want to go, and if we let players like Cashin leave then we are really going to struggle.

“Because the options, without him, aren’t worth thinking about really.

“Phillips hasn’t really settled as I’d have liked since he came to Derby, and then you’ve got Bradley who has never really settled at Derby.

“I’d be really worried if we let Cashin leaves, Paul Warne will do everything he can to keep him, and I’m sure there will be high in the Championship, or even Premier League teams that will be looking around him.

“Because he is a class centre-half, and he does need to be playing at a high level at some point, and hopefully that’s with Derby.”

Eiran Cashin’s importance to Derby

Eiran Cashin - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 18 (14) 1 (0) 2022-23 43 1 (0) 2023-24 44 (43) 3 (1) 2024-25 14 0 As of November 26th

Cashin has come through the ranks of the Derby academy system, and has cemented himself as a crucial part of Warne’s side since that initial breakthrough.

He made 87 appearances across two campaigns in League One, even contributing three goals and one assist last year as the team finished second in the table.

The centre-back has taken the step back up to the Championship in his stride, maintaining his place as a consistent starter.

Derby will be hoping that he can continue performing at such a high level as they look to establish themselves back in the second division.

Derby must hold their nerve with Cashin

Losing Cashin midway through the campaign would be a big blow to the team’s ambitions.

He’s been excellent this year, jumping back up to the Championship quite smoothly and showing what he’s capable of at a higher level.

The Rams are looking to avoid a relegation battle, and having a stronger defence will be crucial and Cashin will be integral to that.

Given the length of time on his contract, Derby should be in no rush to cash in if offers arrive in January.