Tom Barkhuizen’s game time at Derby County this season has been lacking.

The Rams gained promotion to the Championship in 2024, which has led to the 31-year-old making just seven league appearances in the first half of the campaign, including only one start.

The forward previously featured 37 times in their promotion season, contributing six goals and six assists in the third tier.

However, question marks now surround his future at Pride Park given his contract is set to expire this summer following the end of the term.

Tom Barkhuizen - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 41 (26) 4 (5) 2023-24 37 (19) 6 (6) 2024-25 7 (1) 0 As of January 2nd

Tom Barkhuizen transfer claim made

When asked about Barkhuizen’s future at the club, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward suggested that a sale in January would be the best move for all parties.

He believes the player is simply not in Paul Warne’s plans, and that a sale in January could free up space in the squad for someone else to take.

“It’s quite clear Paul Warne doesn’t see Barkhuizen in his plans,” Woodward told Football League World.

“He’s a squad player at best. He’s rarely going to start a game for us, and at the stage of his career that he’s at, he needs to be playing, he needs game time even if that means dropping down a league.

“So, I think I said it before, I think he needs to move on for the sake of his career, and that frees up a spot in the squad for someone else.

“It’s quite similar to some of the other players we have in the squad, Washington, Collins, maybe even Blackett-Taylor.

“I just don’t think Warne sees them as part of Derby’s plans moving forward, so it depends on how they see it.

“If they want to sit on the bench, play a few U23 games, or they actually want to go and get minutes in a first-team somewhere.

“But, to me, Barkhuizen needs to move on and I think it's best for Derby and for him if he does so.”

Tom Barkhuizen sale this January would be good business for Derby

Selling Barkhuizen in January would be a good move for Derby, as he is just not receiving the playing time to justify keeping around another six months.

If they can generate market interest in him now, then cashing in will bring in some money for someone that is otherwise going to leave for nothing in the summer.

Freeing up a space in the squad could be important for Warne, especially as he looks to build a squad capable of competing further up the Championship table in the future.

Bringing in someone that can also help the club avoid relegation this season would be a valuable use of the winter market.