Brighton have made a new offer to try and sign Eiran Cashin from Derby County this January, but the Rams have been urged to hold out for the £15 million mark if they are to sell their prized asset.

According to Pete O’Rourke, the Premier League side have made a bid for the defender ahead of the February 3 deadline.

However, it has since been reported by John Percy that the Championship side have rejected this offer, with the defender considered not for sale at any price by the hierarchy at Pride Park.

It was previously claimed by Derbyshire Live in August 2023 that the Seagulls had several offers rejected by the club, and whilst a deal was eventually agreed on deadline day that transfer window, ultimately all parties ran out of time to get it done.

Cashin has since helped Derby gain promotion back to the Championship, playing 20 times in the second tier this season in Paul Warne’s side.

Eiran Cashin - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 18 (14) 1 (0) 2022-23 43 1 (0) 2023-24 44 (43) 3 (1) 2024-25* 20 1 (0) *As of January 20th

Eiran Cashin transfer claim issued as Derby County face fresh Brighton & Hove Albion threat

When asked about the potential fee it would take to sell Cashin, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward suggested a figure of £15 million would be the right kind of ball park.

He believes a sale and loan back until the end of the campaign would be a sensible move at this stage, given Derby's current struggles in defence.

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Derby,” Woodward told Football League World.

“Losing Nelson, Sonny [Bradley] going out on loan, [Nat] Phillips injury, [Ryan] Nyambe still not fit, [Jake] Rooney hasn’t played all season, [Craig Forsyth] isn’t a natural centre-half either, so we really are depleted at centre-half.

“Cashin himself is only just back, so he’s not 100 per cent match fit.

“We now have Brighton sniffing around again at this time is not great, but that said I think he needs to go and have a crack at the Premier League.

“He’s too good to be languishing at the bottom of the Championship, potential relegation battle for survival, he’s far too good for that.

“If we can get him on loan back for the rest of the season and get £15 million for him, we’d have to reluctantly accept that.”

Derby County told to reinvest all Eiran Cashin money if centre-back is sold

Woodward has urged the club to reinvest the money earned for any sale of Cashin into the team, but is skeptical whether Warne is the man to oversee that spending.

“As long as we invest that money into the squad,” Woodward added on Cashin's potential departure.

“And that’s the next thing then, do you trust Paul Warne with that money? Because his track record isn’t brilliant in the transfer market.

“It’s just a horrible thing to be talking about because none of us want to see him go, but I don’t think we can stand in his way any longer, he’s far too good for Derby.

“He deserves a crack in the Premier League.

“I wish him all the best, and hopefully he can stay with us for the rest of the season and keep us up.”

A £15 million deal for Eiran Cashin would represent great business for Derby

The reality of the matter is that keeping Cashin was always going to be tricky for Derby given his talent.

The team’s difficult form now only makes it more likely that a club like Brighton would firm up their interest.

If they can earn up to £15 million for the defender and keep him on loan for the rest of the season, then they simply have to take that deal.

That could allow the club to reinvest in the squad, which could potentially play a huge role in their chances of survival this season.