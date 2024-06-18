Highlights Derby County secured promotion to the Championship after a rocky start, emphasising the need for squad upgrades this summer.

Bolton Wanderers' Josh Sheehan and Cardiff City's Ebou Adams are suggested as prime midfield targets for the Rams by Shaun Woodward.

With an urgent need for midfield reinforcements, Derby must secure younger and more creative players to boost their squad for the upcoming season.

This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

The Rams made an inconsistent start to the season, with many supporters calling for manager Paul Warne to be sacked, but they enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign to finish in second place behind champions Portsmouth.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth (C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County (P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United (P) 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

It could be a busy few months for Warne as he looks to upgrade his squad for the Championship, and a host of senior players have left the club at the end of their contracts, including Joe Wildsmith, Scott Loach, Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, Martyn Waghorn and Dwight Gayle.

Those departures have increased the need for Derby to strengthen this summer, and there could be further exits as James Collins and Louie Sibley are both in discussions with the club over their futures.

Derby County urged to complete double deal

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes the club should sign Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Sheehan and Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams this summer.

Sheehan scored four goals and registered 14 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Bolton this season, and while the Trotters missed out on promotion as they were beaten by Oxford United in the play-off final, it does not detract from his excellent individual campaign.

The 29-year-old won Bolton's Player of the Season award, and he received further recognition for his performances as he was handed the captain's armband on just his sixth international appearance for Wales against Gibraltar earlier this month.

Adams joined the Rams on loan from Cardiff City in January, and he played a crucial role in the club's promotion, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 17 appearances.

Derby are keen to sign Adams permanently after his successful loan spell, and while a deal is yet to be completed, Shaun would like to see the 28-year-old make the move to Pride Park this summer, along with Sheehan.

"I personally would love to see us bring in Josh Sheehan from Bolton," Shaun said.

"He had a great season last season, and I think with Bolton not going up, potentially he could be looking to move into the Championship.

"He needs to be playing in the Championship at least, he's too good for the third tier.

"So for me, with the fact we've lost Max Bird, Conor Hourihane's gone, Korey Smith's gone, we still haven't signed Ebou Adams, I think we desperately need legs and creativity in the middle.

"Sheehan would be an excellent replacement for Bird, and if we can get Adams back as well, I think the two of those in central midfield together would be absolutely amazing for us and both of them would be good for the Championship."

Midfield reinforcements must be a priority for Derby County this summer

Liam Thompson and Tyrese Fornah are currently the only senior midfielders on Derby's books, and the latter was out of favour during the second half of the season, so it is clearly an area in need of strengthening.

As Shaun says, the Rams need to add younger and more creative options to their squad, and Sheehan and Adams would be excellent signings.

Sheehan has been one of the best midfielders in League One in recent years, and he would certainly be capable of making the step-up to the Championship, but Bolton will be reluctant to lose him as they prepare for another promotion push next season.

It seems inevitable that Adams will return to Pride Park on a permanent basis this summer, and Derby will be hopeful that they can get a deal over the line, but he must not be the club's only midfield addition.