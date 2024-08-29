This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have had an interesting summer transfer window, and one that has been largely successful so far, bringing in 10 new players, while keeping hold of key stars.

Paul Warne has laid out his plans for deadline day, with the Rams boss targeting three more faces before the window slams shut at 11pm on Friday evening, according to BBC Radio Derby's Dominic Dietrich on X.

Nevertheless, the long-running saga of last season surrounding Eiran Cashin has not rebounded this year, after Brighton & Hove Albion tried their best to bring the 22-year-old to the AMEX Stadium on multiple occasions 12 months ago.

But, a late surprise could still be sprung, as Derby hope to keep hold of their first-choice centre-back for yet another transfer window.

Derby County hierarchy urged to keep hold of Eiran Cashin at all costs

Although he has missed the Rams' last two games due to concussion after he came together with teammate Callum Elder in Derby's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, Cashin is extremely important for Warne.

Despite Sonny Bradley's impressive performance in the victory, he does not have the same qualities of the 22-year-old, who is expected to play against Bristol City this weekend.

That is if he is not subject to a late bid from a club, with FLW's Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, a huge advocate for the defender.

"Although things have gone a bit quiet on the selling front, I think for us if we lost Cashin it would be absolutely disastrous to our chances of staying up in the Championship this season," Shaun told Football League World ahead of deadline day.

"He’s our best defender, our best ball playing defender, and although he's had a bit of a shaky start to the season, he really is Mr Reliable and without him, I think it would look bleak for us. So, I think we need to keep him at all costs.

"I haven't heard if there are any clubs in for him, but you never know, and we don't know what the financial situation is behind the scenes. If someone came in with a silly offer, we might sell him, but for me, if we did that, then we're almost certain to go down."

Eiran Cashin's 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 44 (43) Interceptions 71 Tackles Won 75.8% Duels Won 62.4% Aerial Duels Won 62.3%

Eiran Cashin simply must be a Derby player after 11pm on Friday

With such little time left in the window, there will not be a chance for the Rams to bring in a replacement if, for some strange reason, a sale is sanctioned.

The only possible way that the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international is sold is if he is loaned back for the remainder of the season.

Yet, this still seems unlikely.

Cashin is one of the last two members of the Rams' U18 Premier League title winning team still at the club, with the other being midfielder Liam Thompson.

He lives and breathes Derby, and is a fans favourite. After achieving promotion last season, there are countless opportunities for him still at the club, and he has the chance to etch his name into the foundations at Pride Park if he continues his dominant performances in the years to come.