This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have made a solid return to life in the Championship so far this season, but they may need to strengthen in January in order to hold their position.

The Rams earned their return to the second tier at the second time of asking, coming behind only Portsmouth in the League One table in the previous campaign.

Paul Warne will be aiming to avoid any kind of relegation threat in the second half of the term for his Rams outfit, and the January transfer window could be key to that ambition, as it offers the club the chance to make some improvements to the first team squad.

Warne will already be planning on what areas of the team he feels needs to be changed, with just over a month remaining until the market re-opens.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 18th) Team P GD Pts 10 Bristol City 15 +1 22 11 Swansea City 15 +1 19 12 Derby County 15 0 19 13 Stoke City 15 -1 19 14 Norwich City 15 +1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18

Derby County urged to look into striker signing in January 2025

When asked what area of the team the club should focus on improving in January, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward highlighted their attack.

He believes either another winger, or a strike partner for Jerry Yates is needed during the winter market.

“Derby desperately need to strengthen in forward areas, whether that be the wide attackers/wingers in a front three, or strike partner for Yates,” Woodward told Football League World.

“Yates has looked good when we’ve played with someone alongside him.

“The last couple of games, he seems to have flourished when we’ve had someone close to him.

“I think he struggles on his own, he’s not really a target man, as such.

“He works hard for the team, he’s obviously a very talented young man, but his game isn’t really about having his back to goal, and shielding from centre-halves.

“So, I think he needs a partner.”

Michael Smith transfer claim issued as Derby County touted to re-ignite interest

Woodward has identified an ideal target the Rams should chase in the new year, picking Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith as an option.

“An obvious one would be Michael Smith at Sheffield Wednesday,” Shaun added.

“I think he’s been talked about quite a bit in the last couple of years, with the obvious links to Paul Warne from his Rotherham days.

“He knows his game really well, he’s a big, strong lad at six foot three.

“Yes, he’s getting on a bit now but I think a short-term contract for him, potentially for a year or two years.

“I think he could do a lot of the work for Yates, and I think we’d see even more from him.

“I don’t think Smith is going to score many goals, but what he would do is occupy centre-halves and be a real aerial threat, which that’s the way Paul Warne likes to play.

“It would be an obvious one, for me, to look at bringing him in, or someone like him, to help Yates and the way we play, and suit our style.”

Warne has confirmed that Smith has been a target in recent transfer windows, but he's not on the club's radar as of now - that could still change though before the February 3 deadline.

January will be important for Derby County's ambitions

Derby have done well since returning to the Championship, and they sit in a strong mid-table position.

However, the gap to the relegation zone is still only four points, so they are far from safe in these early stages of the season.

Investment in January could be key to their survival, especially as others around them will also all be looking to do the same.

A forward partner like Smith could be a good short-term addition for Warne’s side, especially given the history he has with the manager, but it remains to be seen whether it’s a deal Derby could get over the line.