Derby County have a number of players with expiring contracts at the end of the campaign.

New manager John Eustace won’t have to wait too long to make major decisions at Pride Park, with the likes of Kane Wilson, Tom Barkhuizen and Liam Thompson all set to become free agents as things stand.

The Rams’ league status is also likely to play a big role in determining the futures of these players, with the team at risk of relegation to League One.

But it remains to be seen whether any of the seven Derby players with expiring contracts will remain with the club beyond this season.

Kane Wilson and Matt Clarke contract claim

When asked which one player out of contract this summer he’d like at the club next season, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward named Wilson.

He believes the defender will be a key asset to the squad in whatever division they compete in, also suggesting keeping Matt Clarke could be important as well.

“It’s a no-brainer, it’s Kane Wilson,” Woodward told Football League World.

“I mean, if we can get him fit, get him into a system that fits, he’s a real asset to any team in the Championship.

“So, if we do go down we’ll be lucky to keep hold of him.

Kane Wilson - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 41 (25) 2 (2) 2024-25 23 (17) 2 (1) As of February 18th

“If we do stay in the Championship, he could be a really key player for us next season, so we have to do all we can to keep him.

“I would say, just below him, Matt Clarke.

“I think if we do stay up, then we need to be looking at giving him a new contract because I know he’s only got a short contract with us.

“So, again, I know another player that’s of a genuine Championship quality, and we could do really well to keep hold of him.

“Depending on what league we’re in, I don’t think he’ll want to go down to League One.

“But definitely Kane Wilson and, just below him, Matt Clarke.”

Derby are currently 22nd in the Championship table, one point adrift of safety after 33 games.

Championship status will be key in contract talks

If Derby want to retain any of these players with expiring contracts, then remaining in the Championship will be crucial.

Wilson and Clarke could have plenty of potential suitors from the second division if the club is back in League One next year.

It would be difficult to see either of them staying in that scenario, which would be a real blow for Eustace.

These next 13 games could prove absolutely massive for the medium-term future of the club, putting a lot of pressure on Eustace to hit the ground running after arriving from Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.