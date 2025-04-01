This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are fighting against relegation from the Championship this season.

John Eustace was appointed manager in February with the club in danger of falling straight back to League One at the first attempt.

There are still a few weeks remaining in the term to turn things around, but Derby need results quickly in order to sort out their league status, and prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Eustace will be hoping to make improvements to his side, but only the guarantee of Championship football will help him secure the best talent available.

Derby summer transfer priority claim

When asked what their main concern for the club this summer was, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward claimed the future of Kane Wilson.

He believes tying down the 25-year-old to a new deal will be a critical move in the coming months, as he can be an asset for them regardless of what division they’re competing in, with his contract set to expire in June.

“My main concern would be letting Kane Wilson leave,” Woodward told Football League World.

“His contract expires at the end of the season, and I think he should be the one that we’re doing all we can to keep hold of, regardless of what league we’re in.

“I think he’s an asset in the Championship.

“I think if we go down, there will be lots of clubs wanting him, so I think we need to tie him down to a new contract as soon as we can.

“Really talented player for Derby and he’s only going to get better, in my opinion.

“And it’s that kind of position we need down the right-hand side, attacking right-winger.

Kane Wilson - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 41 (25) 2 (2) 2024-25 25 (19) 2 (1) As of March 31st

“We’ve been crying out all season for a fit Kane Wilson.

“So, for me, we’ve got to do all we can to keep him because he’s a real asset to us next season, regardless of what league we’re in.”

Wilson has featured 25 times for Derby so far this season, contributing two goals and one assist.