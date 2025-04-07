This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County's dream of making it five successive wins in the Championship was dashed on Saturday afternoon as Eom Ji-sung struck home to hand Swansea City a 1-0 win in South Wales.

In what was a tight game of few real chances, the Rams found themselves on the wrong end of a result for the first time since March 1, when they were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

John Eustace has changed the East Midlands outfit's fortunes over the course of the last few weeks, and a team that had once looked destined for relegation, now have a fighting chance of securing their second tier status.

However, there will be some concerns over their lack of depth in the forward positions, with Derby forced to be without Jerry Yates at the weekend, and a decision may have to be made on the future of one player who has found himself out of favour in the last month.

Verdict made on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's chances of staying at Derby next season

Kayden Jackson was the player that Eustace chose to replace his number 10 against Swansea on Saturday, but the decision did not pay off as he struggled once again in a Rams shirt.

But there was no place in the starting XI for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - a player who was handed the captain's armband by Paul Warne at the start of the season. He has struggled for minutes since the new head coach arrived, and the change to a 5-3-2 formation has stopped him from having any chance of playing in his natural wing position.

Despite having a year left on his contract, his time in DE24 looks as though it could be coming to an end, and Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he should be moved on in the summer.

He told FLW: "I think it's time to look in a different direction now. He's struggled massively this season and I don't think giving him the captain's armband helped. He looked confused at times as to what his role was in the team.

"He just couldn't concentrate on his own game, and I don't think it suited him at all. I'll always question why Paul Warne gave him the armband. There are so many more natural leaders in the team, and I do think it has really impacted his performances this season."

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Derby County stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 35 (24) Minutes played 1958 Goals (assists) 2 (4) xG 2.81 Shots (on target) 38 (11) Pass accuracy 73.2% Chances created 45 Dribbles completed 18 *Stats correct as of 07/04/2025

Shaun continued: "Since John Eustace came in, he's been out of favour, he's just looked a little bit lost and I don't think he's a Championship level player anymore. He's 33 soon, and we thank him massively for what he did last season, getting us promoted. He was brilliant for us, but it looks like a level too high for him now.

"He's a year older and I think even if we did drop back into League One, I just think there are options out there that would be better, including from our youth teams or someone 10 years younger. So, I thank him for everything he's done for us, but it's time to move on."

Mendez-Laing's struggles do not look likely to end soon

With just six games to go in the 2024/25 campaign, time is running out for Mendez-Laing to prove to Eustace that he still has enough quality to play for the Rams - especially if they stay in the Championship.

A move back to League One could be the perfect way for the winger to find his form once again, and if Derby continue to play without wide players, it will only be tougher for the 32-year-old to show off his true ability.

The Rams will want to lower the average age of their squad in the summer, and letting go of those who are struggling for consistency and are more senior could be the first to go.

Nevertheless, it cannot be understated just how crucial Mendez-Laing was for Derby during their promotion campaign, and while this season has not been a good one, he still has the opportunity to end it well.